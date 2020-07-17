The best air purifier of 2020

It's estimated that indoor pollution is between 2 and 5 times worse than outdoor pollution. Since the average person spends far more time inside than outside, it can compound the problem.

The solution is to purchase an air purifier that cleans your indoor air, so you can breathe easier at home.

If you're not sure how an air purifier works, it can be hard to determine which one is best for your needs. To help you out, we've put together this informative guide so you can learn all about air purifiers and which ones are the best of 2020.

Best air purifiers of 2020

1. Dyson Pure Cool TP04 HEPA Air Purifier

This state-of-the-art intelligent air purification system for large rooms tops our list this year.

2. Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier

The high-performing, compact Blue Pure 411 is on our list this year because it's such an outstanding value.

3. Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier

This high-tech model is packed with enough head-turning functionality to earn it a spot as one of the top 3 models of 2020.

What you need to know before buying an air purifier

The operation of an air purifier is very similar to how a pool filter works. The dirty air is pulled into the unit via a fan, it passes through one or several filters, and the clean air exits through the other side. For it to work properly, the air purifier needs to cycle all the air in a room through the filter. If you get an air purifier that's too small for a room, you won't be able to do that. If you buy a model that's too large, you're wasting electricity. Always match the size of the air purifier to the size of the room.

It's important to understand that not all air purifiers offer the same level of air purification. The number and types of filters your air purifier has determine what it can do. Some may just remove dust, while others can remove germs and odors. The label tells you what the air purifier you're considering can filter out of the air. In newer models, the air purifier actually analyzes the air in your home and tells you the specific type of pollutants it contains.

You can pay anywhere from $100 to $600 for an air purifier. An air purifier that has cleanable filters is less costly to run and maintain than a model with replaceable filters. Additionally, a model with a higher energy efficiency rating can save you money on your energy bill.

FAQ

Q. Where should I position my air purifier?

A. Your air purifier should be located in the room(s) you occupy the most. If you have a particularly fragrant room, such as the kitchen, an air purifier can be placed there as well. An air purifier works best where there's good airflow, so placing it in an out of the way corner is not advised.

Q. What does an air purifier remove from the air?

A. You might think an air purifier only removes dust from the air but depending on the type of filter your model has, it may remove anything from odors to allergens. Some air purifiers are so effective that they even remove bacteria from the air. In short, just about anything in the air that you don't want in your lungs can be removed by the right air purifier.

In-depth recommendations for best air purifiers

Best of the best: Dyson Pure Cool TP04 HEPA Air Purifier

What we like: The unit's remarkable array of features and unparalleled versatility allow it to stand head and shoulders above all competitors. It tells you which pollutants are in the air in real time. If you use the Dyson Link app, you can also see the outdoor pollutants and receive an alert when it's time to change the unit's filters. It offers a quiet mode so you can run the device while you sleep.

What we dislike: About the only downside to this incredible model is its steep price tag. If you can fit it in your budget, you won't be let down.

Best bang for your buck: Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier

What we like: This compact unit is less than 2 feet tall, but it can clean up to 161 square feet. Depending on usage, it consumes just 1.5 watts to 10 watts of power and it has a 3-stage filtration process, allowing it to clean down to 2.5 microns. Catches everything from allergens to odors, leaving your room smelling fresh and pure.

What we dislike: One of the frustrations a few users have is that the lights on the unit remain on, making it less practical for use in the bedroom.

Choice 3: Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier

What we like: Bissell, a recognized name in carpet cleaning, has moved into the realm of air purification units. The impressive 3-stage filtration system in this air purifier can catch particles as small as 0.3 microns (the size of bacteria). The monitor provides a real-time assessment of room air quality, so you know exactly what you're breathing.

What we dislike: Though not quite as pricey as the Dyson model, this unit still comes with a sizable price tag.

