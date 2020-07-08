The best air mattress of 2020

You never know when you might need an air mattress, so it's a useful product for every household to own.

Whether you're having family to stay and don't have enough beds to accommodate them, hosting a sleepover for your kids, or going on a camping trip, an air mattress provides a comfortable surface to sleep on then folds into a small package for storage.

We've examined the latest and best air mattresses to bring you the ultimate picks for 2020. You'll find a couple of our longtime favorites alongside a new budget choice for you to consider.

Best air mattresses of 2020

Here, you'll find our top three air mattresses of 2020. Jump to the end of this article to see more information on each.

1. SoundAsleep's Dream Series Air Mattress

Thanks to its 40 internal coils, this air mattress is comfortable and supportive. It's available in four sizes, twin to king. This has been a favorite of ours for a while, and its unrivaled quality has let it hold on to our top spot.

2. Intex's Prestige Downy Airbed

Our new budget pick is a great choice for camping trips or the kids' sleepovers, with a battery-powered pump included. However, it isn't as comfy as double-height models.

3. Serta's Raised Air Mattress with Never-Flat Pump

Another returning favorite that's stood the test of time. The never-flat pump means you won't wake up on the floor from your mattress deflating in the night.

What you need to know before buying an air mattress

Perhaps the first thing to consider when buying an air mattress is whether you'll be using it at home or on camping trips. For home use, you can choose an air mattress with a built-in pump, whereas an air mattress with a separate pump is best for camping unless you'll have access to a power outlet.

You'll need to decide what size of air mattress best fits your needs, from twin to king size. Twin mattresses are great for camping or kids' sleepovers, but a single adult will be more comfortable on a twin XL or full. Queen and king air mattresses are ideal for two.

Basic air mattresses are generally single-height, meaning somewhere between 6 and 10 inches tall, whereas high-end air mattresses are double-height, measuring between approximately 16 and 20 inches off the ground. Single-height mattresses aren't as comfortable as double-height options, but they're cheaper and quicker to inflate, which is an issue if your chosen model doesn't have a built-in pump. Trust us, you don't want to attempt to inflate a double-height air mattress with a foot pump or hand pump.

Although it's not essential, many air mattresses have a storage bag included, which helps protect the mattress when it's not in use. You should also consider whether your chosen model has a flocked top, which helps keep sheets in place and prevents them from squeaking when they rub against the mattress.

Depending on the size, height, and overall quality of your chosen air mattress, it can cost anywhere from $10 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Can I sleep on an air mattress every night?

A. If you're wondering whether it's a wise idea to sleep on an air mattress every night, the answer is no. Air mattresses are designed for occasional use, generally a maximum of a week or so at a time, on a long camping trip, or when you have guests to stay. They don't provide adequate support for extended use, so you're likely to suffer from back pain. Plus, even a high-quality air mattress is unlikely to last more than 6 to 12 months of everynight use, costing you far more than a cheap standard mattress in the long run.

Q. Is it possible to overfill an air mattress?

A. Yes, you can overfill an air mattress. Being completely full to capacity puts excess strain on the seams of the mattress. What's more, an overfilled air mattress will feel excessively firm and not particularly comfortable for whoever's sleeping on it.

In-depth recommendations for best air mattresses

Best of the best: SoundAsleep's Dream Series Air Mattress

What we like: Double-height design makes it comfortable even for multiple nights. Built-in pump fully inflates mattress in minutes. Comfort coil technology.

What we dislike: Can deflate slightly in the night.

Best bang for your buck: Intex's Prestige Downy Airbed

What we like: Since it doesn't require a power outlet to inflate, this air mattress is great for camping. Soft flocked top is comfortable and keeps bedding in place. Battery pump included.

What we dislike: Not the most comfortable option for extended use.

Choice 3: Serta's Raised Air Mattress with Never-Flat Pump

What we like: The never-flat pump tops up the mattress if it deflates a little, so it won't go flat while you sleep. Twin and queen sizes available. Adjustable firmness level.

What we dislike: Some issues with durability over time, so it's best for occasional use.

