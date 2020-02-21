The best air fryer under $100

Up to now, healthy eating and fried foods haven't been in the same category. Believe it or not, that's not the case anymore with air-frying technology, which crisps up food without the excess fat. In fact, you can even pick up a budget-friendly air fryer for under $100.

Air fryers do it all -- frying, grilling, and baking. To achieve crispy, crunchy delights, these countertop marvels function as convection ovens instead of deep fryers, relying on heated air and not greasy, high-fat oils. Besides serving as an appliance for healthy cooking, air fryers are also a breeze to clean.

Read our buying guide on air fryers under $100 to learn more. Our favorite model is the GoWISE USA 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, which comes with convenient alarm reminders.

Considerations when choosing air fryers under $100

Capacity

When you compare air fryers under $100, consider the capacity. Small air fryers up to 3 quarts are large enough for individual cooking, while you need a mid-size fryer closer to 5 quarts for family cooking. Air fryers classified as extra-large are recommended if you intend to cook for five or more people on a regular basis.

Wattage

When it comes to air fryers, the higher the wattage, the more quickly it can heat up cold food. It also means it's more efficient at temperature regulation. The average air fryer uses around 800 to 1,500 watts, though high-end models can use as much as 1,800 watts.

Temperature range

Not all air fryers share the same temperature range, so if you want as many heating options as possible, you need one with a broad range. Most air fryers feature a low temperature of 175°F, but some models go as low as 105°F for defrosting. Top temperatures seem to vary the most, though 400°F tends to be the peak.

Features

Controls

Air fryers either have digital, analog, or touch screen displays. Those with analog are the most affordable, given their simpler design. Digital and touch screen models, on the other hand, are more expensive because they offer advanced functionality and greater control and temperature precision.

Indicator lights and timers

Most air fryers include indicator lights and timers, though some simpler models don't have these features. Instead, you need to track cook times on your own, which can have mixed results. Given the narrow range of air fryers under $100, you're better off spending the extra $15 or $20 on one with these features.

Presets

Mid-range and premium air fryers often have advanced presets to cook specific foods, such as fries, shrimp, chicken, or pork. This means you can air fry food with less of a learning curve, as the presets remove guesswork from the equation.

Accessories

Some air fryers come with accessories or tools to make cooking certain foods easier, such as skewers or toaster racks. If your fryer doesn't come with these accessories, there's a good chance the manufacturer sells compatible ones separately.

Price

Compact air fryers with around 3-quart capacities cost between $35 and $55. Mid-range fryers typically have 5-quart capacities and cost between $55 and $75. Extra-large air fryers and those with advanced settings cost closer to $100.

FAQ

Q. Does an air fryer take up a lot of space?

A. It does, and it also weighs several pounds. This means you might prefer to leave it on the counter when it's not in use -- but that also means giving up about a square foot of space. If you intend to use it often, it's certainly worth making room for it.

Q. Should I choose an air fryer under $100 or spend twice as much on a high-end, high-capacity one?

A. It depends on how much cooking you want to do with it and if you really need one that much larger. For frequent use, spend the extra money on an air fryer to suit all your grilling, baking, and frying needs. If it's more of a novelty item or occasional appliance, go wallet-friendly and stick to the $100 and under bracket.

Air fryers we recommend

Best of the best: GoWISE USA's 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer

Our take: Feature-laden model with touch screen display for all-around easy air frying.

What we like: Broad temperature range, timers, and cool touch handle for basket. FDA-certified and PFOA-free.

What we dislike: Best if cleaned once fully cooled.

Best bang for your buck: Secura's 4.2-Quart Electric Air Fryer XL

Our take: Straightforward operation with a deep basket design.

What we like: Extended power cord. Comes with a toaster rack, skewers, and recipe booklet.

What we dislike: Has analog controls instead of touch screen, but not a big deal considering the affordable price.

Choice 3: Secura's 5.3-Quart Electric Air Fryer XL

Our take: Popular choice for family cooking, as the basket fits four or more servings.

What we like: Quick to heat and has a broad temperature range. Whole chicken fits in the basket.

What we dislike: Operates a bit louder than expected, but not a dealbreaker.

