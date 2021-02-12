Air fryers have become so popular because they allow you to enjoy your favorite crispy fried foods without all the oil and fat. You can make a wide variety of foods in one, including steak, pizza, cake, and more. It’s a handy appliance for a home with kids to make your children’s favorite meals more quickly and healthily than traditional methods allow.

If you’re shopping for an air fryer for a large family, you have to be sure it offers the capacity, settings and features necessary for cooking for a group.

Our buying guide provides the information you need to find the best air fryer for a large family. We’ve included several specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from GOWISE, which offers user-friendly touchscreen controls and eight presets for easy operation.

What to know before you buy an air fryer for a large family

Capacity

The average air fryer can handle two to three quarts of food at a time, but that’s usually only large enough to serve one or two people.

If you have a family with three to six people, you want an air fryer that holds at least five to eight quarts of food at a time. Some models can fit up to 16 quarts. If you have a very large family or regularly host extended family gatherings, you may want an air fryer that holds 12 quarts or more.

Functions

All air fryers are essentially a convection oven, which means they circulate air around the food to cook it more quickly and give it a crispy texture. This works well for fried foods like French fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks, but it also allows the air fryer to bake, roast and reheat foods like chicken and fish.

Some air fryers provide other cooking functions to increase their versatility. You can find models that also function as a rotisserie, making it easier to prepare a whole chicken or kebabs. Other air fryers have a dehydrate function so you can prepare jerky and dried fruit.

Choose an air fryer that performs as many cooking functions as possible for a large family. It allows you to prepare a wider range of foods, so you have a better chance of pleasing any picky eaters in your household.

Air fryer for a large family features

Temperature range

Pay attention to the temperature range of an air fryer to make sure it can handle your favorite recipes. Most air fryers have a low temperature of 175 or 180 degrees, but those with a dehydrate function can go as low as 105 degrees. The average model maxes out at a temperature of 400 degrees, though they are some air fryers that go up to 450 degrees.

Presets

Many air fryers take the guesswork out of making your favorite foods by providing cooking presets that determine the best temperature and cooking time for certain foods. Some air fryers offer as few as four presets, while others have up to 15.

Some typical air fryer presets include:

French fries

Shrimp

Chicken

Fish

Steak

Pizza

Cake

Presets make using the air fryer much easier, but they’re also a handy feature if there are older kids or teens in your household who might be operating the appliance.

Digital vs. analog

Some lower-end air fryers feature analog controls, so you turn dials or knobs to operate the appliance. Many models have digital controls, which are easier to use because you only have to tap a few touchscreen buttons to choose your temperature and cooking time.

Accessories

Some air fryers come with accessories to increase their versatility and may include a baking tray, grill pan, skewers with a rack and/or baking pans.

Air fryer for a large family cost

You can pay $80-$300 for an air fryer for a large family. Models that can hold between five and seven quarts cost $80-$150, while those with a 7- to 8-quart capacity go for $150-$250. For an air fryer that can hold up to 16 quarts or includes many high-end features, expect to pay $250-$300.

Air fryer for a large family FAQ

Q. Why is an air fryer a good investment for a family?

A. An air fryer makes kid-friendly foods like french fries, chicken nuggets and fish sticks a little healthier, so you can feel better about putting them on the table. Because it uses convection cooking action, it prepares foods more quickly, so it won’t take as much time to feed your family. An air fryer is also versatile, so you get plenty of bang for your buck.

Q. Can I cook more than one type of food at the same time in an air fryer?

A. In a large family, you often have to prepare a few different foods to please everyone. If the foods cook at the same temperature and for the same amount of time, you can usually cook two different items simultaneously in your air fryer. Some air fryers even have dividers to keep foods separated if necessary.

Which air fryer for a large family should I get?

Best of the best air fryer for large families

GoWISE USA 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer: available at Amazon

Our take: An ideal air fryer for families of four or more, this model is a standout for its versatility, which lets you air fry, grill, bake and roast.

What we like: Offers an easy-to-use touchscreen menu. Features eight presets for user-friendly operation. Heats from 180 to 400 degrees. Includes a recipe book, as well as a pan and basket.

What we dislike: Some buyers have issues with the basket not fitting correctly.

Best bang for your buck air fryer for large families

COSORI CP158-AF Premium 5.8-Quart Air Fryer: available at Amazon

Our take: A much-acclaimed large-capacity air fryer with one of the most user-friendly control panels on the market.

What we like: Holds up to 5.8 quarts. Nonstick basket is removable and dishwasher-safe. Features 11 one-touch presets for easy operation.

What we dislike: Grease can build up somewhat easily inside the air fryer.

Honorable mention air fryer for large families

De’Longhi Livenza Air Fry Convection Oven: available at Amazon

Our take: Boasting an oven-style design, this air fryer is versatile and easy to use. Made by a highly trusted name in the appliance field.

What we like: Nine presets, including settings for pizza and cookies. Has a glass door and internal light that allows you to keep an eye on your food. The LCD screen with digital controls is extremely easy to operate.

What we dislike: Air frying takes longer than some users expect.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.