The best air freshener

You can rely on classic baking soda for all its natural deodorizing properties. But if you want your home to smell truly amazing, you'll want to go a step further by picking up an air freshener that'll refresh even your cleanest spaces.

From spray to beads, you have your choice of air fresheners that mask nasty airborne odors or odor neutralizers, zapping away unpleasant smells using chemical reactions.

Our buying guide will walk you through the key factors in choosing an air freshener and will offer a few recommendations, including our favorite, the Febreze AIR Heavy-Duty Air Freshener, which acts fast to eliminate odors instead of just blanketing them.

Considerations when choosing air fresheners

Type

There are four types of air fresheners you can use alone, or you can layer them for effectiveness in rooms that experience the most distasteful odors:

Sprays: The most common and least costly type of freshener comes in aerosol and non-aerosol spray cans and containers. Some cans may last for months, even if used daily.

Liquids: One of the newer categories, oil scents sit in electric plug-in bottles, diffusers, or automatic spray kits and are sent into the air sporadically to keep a room constantly smelling fresh.

Waxes: Another popular low-priced air freshener, these come as stick-ups and cones, with the fragrance infused into the wax. A wax cone can last for about 30 days.

Gels: These little jars of gel-infused beads attract and eliminate stale odors while also emitting a fragrance through the top of the container. They should be hidden from kids and pets that may think it's edible. A jar of beads may last for 60 days.



Strength

Air fresheners come in soft or stronger scents. The right scent for you depends on your preference and sensitivity. Even natural odor-eliminating products can emit strong scents. The benefit of an oil plug in freshener is that you can control the amount and timing of fragrance that's emitted into the air.

Features

Motion sensor vs. timer

If you prefer to control how and when your scent is dispersed into a room, opt for a motion-sensor or timer on your product. A dispenser with a motion sensor will be activated to release fragrance when the LED light beam is broken as someone passes by the unit. A dispenser with a timer, on the other hand, can be set to spray bursts of fragrance into the room in varied periods of time, such as every 9, 18, or 30 minutes. Just note that both of these specific types of units may make soft hissing noises when activated.

Designs

Today's dispensers, whether they are freestanding cans, diffusers, or plug-ins, often come in beautiful little containers that blend into your decor. You'll find numerous colors, finishes, and even elegant sculptural shapes that look like accessories, not air fresheners.

Price

Lower-priced solid wax air fresheners and single cans of top brand aerosol sprays range from $1 to $5 in price. Since bulk purchases of your favorite canned or bottled scent are preferable, look in the $5 to $11 range to pick up a year's supply of air fresheners. If you spend over $11, you'll find air freshener kits with dispensers, refills, and pricier essential oil spray pump bottles.

FAQ

Q. Can I use air fresheners in my refrigerator?

A. Air fresheners are not intended for use in a refrigerator. Your food may absorb the smell and ingredients of your spray. Instead, make sure your odorous foods are wrapped or stored well, wipe spills immediately, wipe down your fridge interior frequently, and store an open box of baking soda in the back to absorb odors. Just be sure to replace the box of baking soda every month or so.

Q. What's the difference between an aerosol and non-aerosol spray air freshener?

A. Most people may think non-aerosol means the can of air freshener has a pump instead of a spray nozzle. In fact, many aerosol and non-aerosol cans have spray nozzles to dispense the liquid. An aerosol spray uses compressed gas plus water to propel the active ingredients of the fragrance into the air. A non-aerosol spray doesn't contain any compressed gas or water. Instead, the pump or sprayer uses a series of springs and valves to mix liquid with tiny bits of air, which emits the liquid as small droplets of moisture. The main difference is that aerosol sprays emit a finer mist of droplets than non-aerosol sprays.

Air fresheners we recommend

Best of the best: Febreze's AIR Heavy-Duty Air Freshener

Our take: A trusted brand in an odor-eliminating scent that makes even the worst bathroom odors disappear.

What we like: A little goes a long way. This spray lasts for hours, has a lightweight scent for most users, and comes at a decent price for a three-pack that often beats grocery store sales.

What we dislike: The scent may be too overwhelming for some.

Best bang for your buck: Glade's Lavender and Vanilla Room Spray Air Freshener

Our take: The soft scent, which smells like a lavender field, is loved by most people no matter what room it's used in.

What we like: One can lasts a long time. This air freshener is regularly out of stock at the grocery store due to its popularity, so the bulk deal is convenient.

What we dislike: Reports of seller sending wrong product. Scent may be too weak for some.

Choice 3: Citrus Magic's Natural Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener Spray

Our take: A simple, chemical-free, non-aerosol spray that fills up your home with a fresh citrus aroma while also repelling many bugs who don't like the orange and lemon fragrance.

What we like: Highly potent and fast acting. The small bottle is easier to handle than large aerosol bottles, and the spray likely won't trigger allergies or other physical issues. It also absorbs and eliminates odors instead of masking them.

What we dislike: The tendency of the spray nozzle to drip is annoying.

