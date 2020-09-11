The best air die grinder

An air die grinder is an extremely versatile tool, capable of cutting, shaping, and polishing metal, wood, plastic, glass, or stone. So it's no wonder you'll find them everywhere from auto body shops to artist's studios.

Our concise guide is designed to help you pick the best for the work you do. We've also made a few recommendations at the end, including our top pick, the Ingersoll Rand Air Die Grinder. It comes from a company with a stellar reputation for pneumatic tools and combines unrivaled reliability with terrific versatility.

Considerations when choosing air die grinders

Air die grinders have fixed heads -- with the chuck (or more correctly the collet), either in line with the body or at 90 degrees to it. If you do a lot of grinding and sculpting, you'll probably want the in-line version. The angled air die grinder is more suited to sanding and polishing. But these are by no means hard and fast rules. You need to spend some time considering the tasks you need to perform -- you might need both types.

Construction of all air die grinders is fairly similar. They have aluminum or steel bodies with a simple lever trigger (also called a throttle). Better models have safety locks, but they're by no means common. As we'll see below, these tools can run very fast, which means vibration is sometimes a problem with cheap models. They're bearable if you're using one for just a half hour, but if it's all day they can get uncomfortable. Quality manufacturers combat this by incorporating ball-bearings, insulated bodies, and sometimes rubber or plastic grips (though the latter can get scuffed in rugged working environments). Most air die grinders have 1/4-inch collets -- the shank diameter of the bit they will accept -- though 1/8-inch models are available. Physical size varies and is worth checking.

The main differences are the free speed -- how fast they run without being in contact with a workpiece -- and their CFM (cubic feet per minute), which is the air consumption it demands from your compressor.

A high free speed sounds impressive (they frequently exceed 20,000 rpm), but its usefulness depends on the jobs you need to do. Once the tool touches the work, friction reduces the rpm. If you're doing light polishing, it will have little impact, but major grinding will. For the latter, torque is more important, and generally that means lower rpm, but higher CFM.

This directly affects the size compressor you need to run the tool. The CFM rating is generally given as an average. Usually that's somewhere between 3 and 7 CFM. However, when in heavy-duty use that could jump to 20 CFM or more. You don't have to run the grinder that high, but it is an indication of its performance potential.

Other thoughts

Check the die grinder's connector to make sure it will fit the air hose of your compressor. A 1/4-inch air inlet is standard, but variations are not unknown. Adaptors are available if it's an odd-sized air die grinder that you're particularly keen on.

An exhaust valve expels excess air. These can be either front or rear facing. Some people like the front-facing models, because it can blow debris off the workpiece. However, it can be a problem if lubricating oil gets into the airway. You don't get that with a rear-facing exhaust, but you'll need to be aware of it so you don't keep getting a blast of air in the face.

Price

You can get a cheap air grinder for about $15, but we'd advise caution. Too often they're prone to seizure. Reliable, quality tools run from $30 to $60, and specialist long-reach models might add another $20.

FAQ

Q. Will a rotary tool do the same job as an air die grinder?

A. They can both be used with cut-off saws, grinding wheels, burrs and polishers, but the rotary tool often uses bits with an ⅛-inch shank and so is limited to light-duty work. The air die grinder is the heavyweight version, capable of taking on larger automotive and engineering tasks.

Q. Does an air die grinder take much maintenance?

A. Not a great deal. Regular lubrication is important, and you may need to disassemble occasionally to clean it, but with no motor the mechanism is fairly simple.

Air die grinders we recommend

Best of the best: Ingersoll Rand's Air Die Grinder

Our take: Outstanding quality and durability from arguably the industry's leading manufacturer.

What we like: Ball-bearing motor and precision gears for smooth running and reduced wear. Self-locking safety trigger prevents accidental starting. Competitive price.

What we dislike: Occasional breakdowns, though faults are rare.

Best bang for your buck: Campbell Hausfeld's Air Die Grinder

Our take: Lightweight, low-cost tool for the home mechanic / DIY user.

What we like: 25,000 rpm free speed offers rapid material removal or smoothing. Easy trigger action and reasonably low vibration. Modest air demands. Good value.

What we dislike: Some have collet problems -- either coming loose or jamming.

Choice 3: Astro Pneumatic's Die Grinder Kit

Our take: Straight and angled die grinders plus a selection of burrs providing a comprehensive solution.

What we like: A pair of well-made tools offering precise trigger control. Low vibration, with textured grip for comfort. Rear-facing exhaust.

What we dislike: Expensive. Supplied burrs wear down quite quickly.

