The best air conditioner for every space

If you are working from home this summer, you'll be inside your house or apartment during the hottest hours of the day for possibly the first time.

Consequently, those AC-free cooling-off tips that work so well during the morning and evening hours might not be sufficient to deal with the afternoon sun. That sticky discomfort could even have an impact on your job performance. While central air is the most effective option, it's not always practical or possible -- which is when portable and window units come in handy.

But not all homes or apartments are the same. The size of the room, the type of windows it has, and the type of power that is available in that room all play vital roles in determining which is the right air conditioner for the situation. Your budget is another factor.

To help you quickly find exactly what you need, here is a list of possible scenarios along with a selection of air conditioners that would be suitable for each situation.

Air conditioners for smaller rooms

LG 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $149 at The Home Depot

If you need to cool a small room -- no larger than 150 square feet -- and you have a double-hung window that is over 18-inches wide and a standard 120-volt outlet nearby, this is the model for you. It doesn't have any bells or whistles, it's just an affordable way to cool down a small space.

LG 7,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $447.81 at Amazon

For individuals who have a room that is up to 300 square feet and prefer a window unit, this powerful model will do the trick. To install this air conditioner, you need a double-hung window with at least a 21-inch width and a standard 120-volt outlet located nearby. This model has two speeds, and in the winter it can serve as a supplemental heat source.

COSTWAY 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: $319.99 at Amazon (was $459.99)

This model offers the most cooling in our small room category -- up to 350 square feet. It's a portable unit that just needs a double-hung window (for the exhaust) and a standard 120-volt outlet.

Air conditioners for mid-sized rooms

MIDEA EasyCool 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $355.04 at Amazon

If the space you need to cool is less than 450 square feet and has a double-hung window that is at least 22 inches wide, this window air conditioner will do the trick. Just be sure there's a 120-volt outlet located nearby. This model comes with a remote and it lets you know when it's time to clean the filter.

NewAir 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: $429.99 at Wayfair

If you have the same conditions as the previous listing but prefer the flexibility offered by a portable air conditioning unit, then this is the better choice for you. This convenient model has a 24-hour timer along with a programmable sleep mode to provide you with ideal comfort all day long.

HomeLabs 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $429.99 at Amazon

For a larger room, up to 550 square feet, this model would be the best choice. It needs a double-hung window that's at least 20 inches wide along with a standard 120-volt outlet. This Energy Star-certified air conditioner also includes a remote control for convenient operation.

De'Longhi 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner: $599.95 at Amazon

This top-of-the-line portable air conditioner can cool spaces of up to 600 square feet and it offers a quiet mode that isn't as noisy as most other models, making it ideal for those who need minimal distractions while working from home. It's on wheels, meaning it's easily portable from room to room, though the 77-pound weight makes it cumbersome to carry up and down stairs.

Air conditioners for larger rooms

Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier: $569.99 at The Home Depot

Although it's for a larger room (up to 700 square feet), this portable air conditioner still only uses a standard 120-volt outlet. It has three speeds and can function as a dehumidifier if needed. Don't forget, you also must have a double-hung window located nearby to vent the exhaust.

LG 18,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Heater: $789.99 at Wayfair

This air conditioner from LG is the first model in our list to have special power requirements. It can cool a room that's up to 1,000 square feet and it needs a double-hung window that's at least 26 inches wide for installation. The unit weighs an imposing 159 pounds, so you'll need help lifting and installing it. It's important to note that this air conditioner requires a 240-volt outlet within four feet of the window to operate -- if you only have a standard outlet, this model won't work for you. However, you can pay an electrician to put in a line if you have the available space needed in your circuit breaker panel.

Pioneer 30,000 BTU Wall-Mount Ductless Air Conditioner: $1,848 at Amazon

If you've got a sizable space -- up to 2,000 square feet -- that needs cooling, Pioneer's ductless wall-mount air conditioner may be for you. This model has both an outdoor and an indoor component. Inside, the unit is mounted directly on a wall -- it doesn't need a window to operate. Additionally, you'll need a 240-volt line. This unit can continue to function year-round as a heater, a dehumidifier, or a ventilation system

Air conditioners for special situations

Koldfront 8,000 BTU Casement Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier: $429 at Amazon

For individuals who have a window that opens by sliding sideways (not up and down) and who aren't interested in purchasing a portable air conditioning unit, this is the type of AC you need. This model works with a standard 120-volt outlet and fits windows that are 15.5 to 16.25 inches wide. It's designed to cool smaller rooms -- up to 350 square feet.

Keystone 14,000 BTU Through-The-Wall Air Conditioner: $649.99 at Amazon

The last air conditioner on our list can only be installed through a wall (not in a window). It will cool a room that is up to 700 square feet and needs a 240-volt outlet. It will not work with a standard 120-volt outlet. It's designed to fit a 24.5- to 27-inch sleeve and comes with the foam seals and installation kit that are needed to retrofit your existing sleeve.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.