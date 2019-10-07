The best air circulator fan

Although air circulator fans can perform the same basic cooling as any other fan, they offer so much more. The purpose of an air circulator fan is to move the air through a space so that it can more evenly spread warm or cool air. They eliminate hot or cold spots in your space and can even help you cut down on energy costs.

If you think you need an air circulator fan, then keep reading. We've created this useful buying guide to give you advice on choosing the right model. We even included reviews of some favorites, like our top pick, the Vornado Whole Room Air Fan, which is small but packs a punch.

Considerations when choosing air circulator fans

Fan type

Table fans are the smallest option. They sometimes have an oscillating feature and help to circulate air in small spaces.

Floor air circulator fans are larger versions of table fans and meant to circulate air in medium to large rooms, as they're more powerful than table fans.

Pedestal fans are useful in limited spaces because they tend to have a smaller footprint than floor models. The fan is mounted on a thin pedestal that can be moved around the room as needed.

Tower air circulator fans are slim and sleek. They have small fans built-in to a thin tower and are surprisingly powerful considering their less conspicuous size.

CFM

Air circulator fans have different airflow capabilities. This capacity is measured in terms of cubic feet per minute (CFM), which refers to the amount of air they can move in one minute. To determine your air circulator fan needs, determine the volume of your room by multiplying its length, width, and height. Then divide that number by three and you'll have your ideal CFM.

Features

Oscillation

An oscillating fan has a fan blade that moves back and forth, moving the air evenly across a wide area. This is especially useful for circulating air evenly throughout a larger room.

Tilt

Having an air circulating fan with a good tilt feature is useful for aiming the unit at air conditioning vents or other specific areas that need circulation. The ability to aim your fan either up or down is likely come in handy on a daily basis.

Bladeless design

Bladeless fans are a relatively recent innovation. Because the blades are hidden in the base of the fan, they produce an airstream that's smoother than other fans, and there's less risk of little fingers getting hurt by the blades.

Multi-speed

Many air circulator fans have a multi-speed feature. One major advantage to a multi-speed fan is that you can put it on a low speed in the winter to move warm air around your home without creating an unwanted cool breeze.

Timer

A timer is especially useful for making sure your fan doesn't stay on all night or when you leave the house. It's also a convenient way to have your fan start working in the morning before you get up.

Remote

Almost any small appliance is made better with a remote. Some air circulator fans come with a remote control so you can adjust and turn on or off your fan from across the room or from the comfort of your bed.

Warranty

Multi-year warranties are commonplace for many air circulator fans. Pay attention to the length of a warranty, as it might provide a clue to the manufacturer's faith in the durability of their product.

Price

Most air circulator fans cost between $15 and $120. For $15 you can find a small tabletop fan that will suffice for a small room. If you spend $40, expect a larger floor fan with a CFM high enough to manage a medium-sized room. Air circulator fans for around $100 are mostly pedestal and tower fans. They often include a remote and timer function and can effectively circulate the air in a large room.

FAQ

Q. How is an air circulator fan different from other fans?

A. Standard fans are designed to blow air directly at you in order to cool your body. Air circulator fans are made to move as much air as possible throughout a room in order to keep the temperature even throughout the space.

Q. Is one type of air circulator fan better than the rest?

A. No. Because everyone has different needs from their fan, such as mobility, high CFM, or aesthetics, no one style is better than the others. Efficient air circulation comes in all different shapes and sizes, so decide what works best for you.

Air circulator fans we recommend

Best of the best: Vornado Whole Room Air Fan

Our take: A pint-sized powerhouse that moves air as well as larger models.

What we like: Surprisingly quiet for such a powerful fan.

What we dislike: Not as effective in spaces larger than 90 square feet.

Best bang for your buck: Lasko Wind Machine Fan

Our take: A quick way to cool your small room.

What we like: Three-speed controls and a useful handle make this a great dorm accessory.

What we dislike: Some users found the power switch hard to find.

Choice 3: Honeywell Tower Fan

Our take: A space-saving option for large rooms.

What we like: Can circulate air in rooms up to 200 square feet and includes a shutoff timer and remote.

What we dislike: Not as powerful as some users had hoped it would be.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.