The best AeroPress coffee maker

The AeroPress is quite different from other coffee makers. As the user, you're required to extract the brew manually, but it's far quicker and easier than it sounds. And for an affordable price, it gives you excellent results.

This guide will teach you all about AeroPress coffee makers, so you can be sure it's the right choice for you. Our favorite coffee and espresso maker by AeroPress comes with a bonus 350 microfilters. You get everything in the standard package, plus enough filters to use your AeroPress 700 times.

Considerations when choosing AeroPress coffee makers

Coffee quality

AeroPress coffee makers are known for making great coffee. However, since it's a manual process, it can take some trial and error to make coffee just the way you like it. Many coffee aficionados like the fact that you have more control over the process than with the majority of other brewing methods. Start by making coffee according to the instructions in the manual, then you can play around with different grind sizes, brewing times, and water temperatures.

Tote bag

AeroPresses sometimes include a zippered bag in which to store and transport your AeroPress, which is ideal if you take it to the office or on trips. You will pay a little extra for a set with a tote bag included.

Ease of use

While there's a small learning curve, AeroPress coffee makers are generally simple to use. Add the coffee and hot water, stir, and press -- it's really that easy.

Features

Funnel

The funnel isn't essential, but it does help avoid spillages when adding the ground coffee to the chamber of your AeroPress.

Filters

All AeroPress coffee makers come with paper microfilters, which do a superior job of preventing coffee grounds from getting through. You can also buy reusable mesh filters, which are more environmentally friendly.

Stirrer and scoop

The included stirrer it just the right length to stir the ground coffee and water together before extraction. Use the scoop to measure out the correct amount of coffee to brew the perfect shot.

AeroPress coffee maker prices

A standard AeroPress costs $30, but you can pay around $35 to $40 for an AeroPress coffee maker that includes all the extras, such as a tote bag and additional filters.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of using an AeroPress?

A. AeroPress coffee makers are extremely quick and easy to use -- it takes just a minute or two to make coffee from start to finish. Considering the quality of the coffee, they're extremely affordable. The total coffee bean immersion and the quick filtering produces delicious low-acidity coffee with very little bitterness. Since you don't need a power outlet or a stove to use AeroPresses (just access to near-boiling water), you can use them on camping trips or take them to your place of work. They're compact, too, so they're easily portable.

Q. Do AeroPress coffee makers produce espresso?

A. Depending on the ratio of water to ground coffee beans you use, your AeroPress can produce a concentrated shot of coffee that's close to an espresso, even though it's not quite a true espresso. You can dilute these coffee shots to make Americanos or add them to steamed or foamed milk for lattes or cappuccinos. Bearing in mind a proper espresso maker costs several hundred to several thousand dollars, using an AeroPress is an affordable alternative.

AeroPress coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker With Bonus 350 Microfilters

Our take: Choose to make concentrated coffee (akin to an espresso) or a straight-up Americano.

What we like: Easy to use and to clean between uses. Disassembles for storage. Includes a bonus 350 microfilters, bringing the total to 700.

What we dislike: If you plan to use a reusable filter, you won't need the extra paper filters.

Best bang for your buck: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

Our take: This is the most affordable AeroPress option, which is perfect if you want to keep it simple.

What we like: Features everything you need to use your AeroPress, including 350 microfilters and a measuring scoop for your coffee.

What we dislike: May not stand up to heavy use.

Choice 3: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker With Tote Bag

Our take: This model includes a handy tote bag/carry case, which is perfect if you want to use your AeroPress on the go.

What we like: Includes an extra 350 microfilters in addition to the carry bag. Funnel helps avoid spilling ground coffee.

What we dislike: Costs more than other AeroPress options.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.