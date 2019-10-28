The best Advent calendar

The season of Advent, which ends with the arrival of Christmas Day itself, is an exciting time for observers. While some may mark the days by tearing off paper rings or drawing Xs on a regular calendar, a special Advent calendar, a tradition started in Germany, is an especially fun alternative.

An Advent calendar uses 24 windows to count down the days before Christmas. Behind these windows may be a piece of candy, a small toy, a coin, or an inspirational message. Advent calendars can be easily customized to fit any theme or budget. Higher-end Advent calendars for adults may contain expensive perfumes or other gifts, while affordable Advent calendars for children often have little toys or edible treats.

If you're looking for a fun way to mark off the days before Christmas, read our buying guide to learn more about Advent calendars. At the top of our list is the Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar, a visually appealing and interactive calendar filled with miniature Disney-related figurines.

Considerations when choosing Advent calendars

Theme and tone

While Advent is an important part of the religious Christmas season, an Advent calendar does not necessarily have to be religious in theme or tone. Some calendars indeed focus on the arrival of the Christ child and feature Christianity-based images and inspirational gifts. Others may focus more on the secular aspects of the Christmas holiday, with images of Santa Claus, winter scenes, gifts, and other popular subjects.

An Advent calendar can also be intended primarily for children, with toys and candy as prizes and youth-oriented imagery. On the other end of the spectrum are luxury Advent calendars filled with higher-end surprises for adults.

Single- or multi-year use

Some Advent calendars are designed for a specific year and are considered disposable. Others can be recycled for many years and are much more durable. When shopping for an Advent calendar, consider how long you intend to display it. A single-use calendar might survive for a few seasons, but a multi-year calendar can become a longstanding family tradition.

Construction and display

The more durable Advent calendars are constructed from fabric, wood, or plastic, while single-use models are generally made from cardboard and paper. Some can be mounted or hung on a wall for display, while others become part of a larger table or mantle arrangement. Easy access to the individual windows of an Advent calendar is a major consideration.

Types of gifts

Some Advent calendars -- particularly those designed for single-year use -- arrive pre-filled with small gifts. While a pre-loaded Advent calendar may not feel as personalized, it does increase the level of surprise. Other models allow users to fill each window with a more personal surprise or higher-end gift.

Price

The least expensive single-use Advent calendars can cost less than $10 in discount stores, but the average price of a durable multi-year calendar is between $10 and $50. A luxury model filled with higher-end surprises for adults can cost $150 or more.

FAQ

Q. Most Advent calendars I've seen have 24 windows, but nothing for Christmas Day. Why is that?

A. The word "Advent" refers to the impending arrival of the baby Jesus, so an Advent calendar only includes the days in December leading up to Christmas Day. There are a few Advent calendars that include a 25th window for Christmas, but in general they end on Christmas Eve.

Q. I just bought an empty Advent calendar. What sort of things should I put inside the windows?

A. The most common items placed inside an Advent calendar are candies and small toys, but you can also fill the windows with inspirational quotes, verses from a Christmas poem, ideas for community service, coins, or personal notes.

Advent calendars we recommend

Best of the best: Tsum Tsum's Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar

Our take: This Disney-branded Advent calendar is surprisingly affordable and is ideal for children who enjoy the Tsum Tsum characters.

What we like: Disney-inspired characters are very appealing and collectible. Individual pieces are stackable. Contains six holiday-themed accessories and additional headpieces.

What we dislike: Does not contain a surprise gift for Christmas Day. Some characters may be duplicated.

Best bang for your buck: Melissa & Doug's Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Our take: This magnetic Advent calendar can be used year after year because it is not year-specific. We like the appealing price point.

What we like: Ornaments have no sharp edges, safe for younger children. Pieces can be stored onboard between setups. Includes an inspirational holiday poem.

What we dislike: Backing magnets aren't especially strong; pieces can fall off. Durability may become an issue over time.

Choice 3: LEGO's Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar with Star Wars Mini Figure Characters

Our take: This Advent calendar from LEGO appeals to older children and nostalgic adults who enjoy the Star Wars film franchise.

What we like: Incorporates a popular Star Wars theme. Box also serves as background scenery. Contains quality Lego characters, vehicles, and weapons.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Tabs can be challenging for younger children to open.

