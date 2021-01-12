The best adult onesie

Onesies might be the mainstay of babies' wardrobes, but that doesn't mean adults can't get in on the comfort. Adult onesies are ridiculously soft and cozy, making them the ultimate choice of loungewear. If you're looking for the perfect outfit in which to chill on the couch, a onesie is the answer.

In this guide, expect to find all the details you need about size, fit, design, and other features to find your perfect adult onesie. What's more, we've listed a trio of our favorites at the end, including the Forever Lazy Footed Adult Onesie, which is a super comfy option that includes a hood for extra warmth.

Considerations when choosing adult onesies

Size

It's important your onesie fits correctly — you don't want it to be restrictively tight, nor so big and baggy that the crotch reaches your knees. The exact fit is up to you. Many people like a onesie with a relaxed fit, whereas others may prefer a slightly slimmer fit. As such, you may need to size up or down accordingly. (For instance, if the onesie in question has a relaxed fit but you want a slim fit, you'll need to choose a size or two smaller than you usually wear.) To avoid any sizing mishaps, we'd recommend measuring your waist, hips, and chest, and checking the size chart for the correct fit.

Design

Adult onesies come in a huge range of designs, from basic solid colors to elaborate costume-like designs, allowing you to dress up like Pikachu or a dinosaur. You'll also find adult onesies with a variety of prints, such as plaid, stripes, and polka dots. Holiday onesies are quite popular, too, so you can generally find a huge selection of Christmas onesies, and some Hanukkah onesies, as well.

Features

Hood

The majority of onesies for adults have hoods. You might not want to wear your hood constantly, but it can certainly help you get warmer on a particularly cold day. Some hoods also include fun extras, such as cute animal ears or a whimsical unicorn horn.

Feet

Feet on adult onesies add to the coziness factor but can be a hindrance in some cases — for example, when you want to put shoes on while wearing a footed onesie. Ideally, any onesie feet should be removable, so you can take them off when it isn't convenient to wear them.

Price

The majority of adult onesies cost somewhere between $25 and $75, but they can cost more than $100, depending on the brand.

FAQ

Q. What's the best onesie material?

A. There's no single best onesie material, but lightweight cotton is ideal if you easily feel too hot and you live in a mild climate or tend to have the heating on in the winter. Cotton flannel is a thicker alternative for when you want to keep warm, but it's still breathable enough that you're unlikely to overheat on a chilly day. Synthetic fleece is an extremely soft and cozy material, but it can feel overwhelmingly warm in bed or in a well-heated home.

Q. How do I wash and dry my adult onesie?

A. Practically all adult onesies are machine washable, though you should check the label for the correct temperature to wash it on. We'd recommend avoiding any onesies that aren't machine washable, since hand-washing a onesie is a major inconvenience, especially if you wear it often. Drying instructions vary. Some onesies can only be air-dried, either outdoors on a washing line, if the weather's right for it, or indoors on a clothes rack. Other options can be tumble dried, which is quicker and more convenient.

Adult onesies we recommend

Best of the best: Forever Lazy Footed Adult Onesie

Our take: Relaxed fit onesies for people of all genders available in a range of solid colors and prints.

What we like: Made from super soft polyester fleece that doesn't pill. Features a hood and deep pockets. Feet are detachable, which gives you options.

What we dislike: Soles of the feet lack traction, so be careful on hard floors.

Best bang for your buck: Silver Lilly Unisex Adult Pajamas

Our take: This affordable dinosaur onesie is part loungewear, part costume.

What we like: Features a cute dino tail and a face on the hood. Two color choices. Made from soft, cozy material. Has pockets.

What we dislike: The legs are slightly short on taller individuals.

Choice 3: WOTOGOLD Men and Women Adult Onesie

Our take: A classic onesie with a fairly slim fit for those who aren't into the relaxed look.

What we like: Made from a lightweight yet still cozy material. Features a hood and pockets. A wide range of colors and prints to select from.

What we dislike: Buyers on the short side found the crotch hung low.

