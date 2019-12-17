The best adult board game

Whether you're hosting game night for a group of your raucous friends or you're desperately trying to stave off boredom while snowed in with your family, a good adult board game can help. Adult board games can make you think, make you laugh, or make you act like an idiot in front of your friends and family; some of the best can make you do all three.

But with so many new games released every year, it can be difficult to know which ones you'll enjoy. That's why we're here to help you whittle down your options with our handy

buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Cards Against Humanity, which is so outrageous it'll make you blush and guffaw at the same time.

Considerations when choosing adult board games

Keys to a good board game

Easy to learn

Nobody wants to spend two hours learning how to play a 20-minute game. Find a game that's not too complicated, especially if you're short on time.

Clear objective

Any game that's too complicated to learn is probably too complicated to play. Many times, the best games are the ones with the simplest objective.

Good playing time

You'll want to find a game with a playing time that isn't too long or too short. The best game will feel like you played it in just the right amount of time. While some games, like Monopoly, are meant to take hours, the majority of adult board games should take between 15 and 20 minutes or so per round.

Good balance of luck and skill

Have you ever heard the phrase "you make your own luck"? This is true in the world of board games as well. Although games based on pure luck can be fun, they don't necessarily engage you in the same way that a game requiring strategy may. A game that balances luck and skill is often the most fun and interesting.

Reversal of fortune

Games that can knock you off your pedestal, pushing you back from first to worst, can be extremely exciting. The unpredictable nature of these games keeps all players on their toes.

Minimal downtime

The purpose of adult board games is entertainment. Sitting idle for 10 minutes while you wait for your next turn is not entertaining. Games that keep everyone engaged throughout keep the fun going without interruption.

Replay-ability

Trivia games sometimes struggle with this concept. You should look for an adult board game that you can play over and over again without feeling like you're having the exact same experience every time. Games that require trivia cards can sometimes wear out their fun, unless you purchase additional cards to spice up the game.

Conclusion

A good game needs a finite conclusion. Simply playing round after round with no end in sight can become monotonous. Find a game for you and yours that can crown a winner (or winners) at the end. Otherwise, nobody will be able to flip the table and shout "in your face!" as they strut out of the room.

Number of players

Most adult board games are based on a player pool of between two and eight people. However, there are a number of games that allow for more players. Most of these will be based on teams of multiple people. When choosing an adult board game, consider how many players you plan to accommodate most often.

Theme

While board games that are based on a specific theme may not be as broadly popular, those who are fans of that theme will be intensely excited to play. Keep in mind if you buy a board game about a specific television show or movie, not everyone may be familiar with that show or movie. This can make such games a total waste for those who aren't fans.

Craftsmanship

Adult board games should be sturdy enough to handle a little bit of punishment throughout the course of play. The board itself, cards, and avatars, should all be made from durable materials that can survive a little rough play.

Price

Most adult board games cost between $10 and $50. Board games for $10 are basic card-based games. For $25, you can buy a more advanced game with more pieces. A $50 board game includes intricate figurines and might even incorporate electronic devices.

FAQ

Q. Are there any adult board games available that are intended for just one person?

A. There are a number of adult board games designed for one person to play. From logic games to strategy games, there's no need to be bored if your friends can't make it to game night.

Q. Are adult board games rated for age appropriateness, like video games and movies?

A. For the most part, board games are categorized by the age-group that is most likely to enjoy it. If you're buying a board game for a minor, be sure to check that it's age-appropriate for them to use.

Adult board games we recommend

Best of the best: Cards Against Humanity

Our take: It's absurdly popular because it's so outlandish and so fun.

What we like: Easy to play. Loads of laughs. Works with almost any number of players.

What we dislike: Many users wish the game included more cards.

Best bang for your buck: University Games' Smart Ass

Our take: An inexpensive option for fast-paced fun.

What we like: Appropriate for those as young as 12. Works well with two to six players.

What we dislike: Rounds of this game don't run as long as most other board games.

Choice 3: What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

Our take: The social media game that'll make everyone laugh out loud.

What we like: Has 360 caption cards to keep things interesting. It's a nice change of pace from those standard traditional-style board games.

What we dislike: Some users said that there weren't enough photo cards (75).

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.