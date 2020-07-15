The best adult bicycle helmet

A helmet is an essential safety device for any number of activities, but especially when riding a bike, where a fall can lead to a hit on the head. Wearing a helmet drastically reduces your risk of injury in a fall. So, whether you're trekking through the mountains or traversing a city, there is a bike helmet that can fit your needs and style.

Our guide will take you through the important aspects to consider when shopping for an adult bike helmet so that you can ride safely and confidently. At the end, you can read more about our top pick, the Team Obsidian Airflow Bike Helmet, which is lightweight and boasts superior shock absorption.

Considerations when choosing adult bicycle helmets

Types

Bike helmets differ depending on the type of riding you're undertaking.

Recreation: These helmets are made for the casual rider who may enjoy bike paths or riding at safe speeds through quiet streets. These helmets offer protection at a reasonable cost, though will not be the most comfortable for longer, intense rides.

Road: For anyone regularly commuting and making their way on a bike, a road helmet offers a lightweight, aerodynamic design to help you get where you're going more efficiently and comfortably.

Mountain: Helmets designed for off-road terrain, such as hillsides and mountains, offer a bit more coverage around the head. They also offer impressive ventilation to help your head breathe during more intense rides.

Construction

Adult bike helmets are made up of two primary components: a durable, outer plastic shell to take impact and resist punctures, and an inner foam layer to absorb and disperse blows. You should be able to find a helmet that is comfortable; test out the foam layer before buying if possible.

Adjustments

Helmets will use a combination of dials and straps to fit to your head. Dials are simple to use: Loosen them up before placing your head in the helmet, and then tighten until it feels snug. Straps run under your chin and may take a little more time to secure. Straps shouldn't chafe or irritate your skin; some may have padding around the chin for extra comfort.

Features

Ventilation

Bike rides can get hot, especially if your head is covered. Many helmets feature vents that allow for increased airflow. If you live in a warmer climate, or take to rides that require a lot of exertion, you'll want a well-ventilated bike helmet to help keep you cool.

Components

There are a few possible add-ons that may make your ride more comfortable.

Visor: Some adult helmets feature a visor that may be removable or permanently attached. This helps when riding in the sun, but also provides a bit of protection from dust and dirt.

Reflectors: While you should always have reflectors and lights on your bike, some helmets add extra precautions with reflectors of their own.

Moisture-wicking pads: Another convenient feature for those taking on intense rides, some helmets feature inner pads that prevent sweat from falling into your eyes and along your face.

Style

Adult bike helmets are offered in a range of designs, colors, and patterns. Some may even be adored with stickers after purchase. If you have the opportunity, find one that fits your personality and style.

Price

You can find a decent bike helmet for casual use at around $20 to $30, but for those who regularly ride in a busy city or enjoy mountain biking, you'll likely spend closer to $60 or $70 for sufficient comfort and protection.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if my helmet fits properly?

A. The bike helmet should be comfortable on your head, but also fit snugly so that it doesn't move or jostle easily. It's advised to always try on your bike helmet before buying to confirm a proper fit. Brands may each have a slightly different sizing chart, so if buying online, check their guide against the circumference of your head.

Q. How do I best maintain my bike helmet?

A. Always store your helmet in a cool, dry place to avoid moisture and heat that can adversely affect the plastic and foam. Use warm water and soap with a soft cloth to clean the outside of dirt as needed. Some models may have washable foam inserts that can be removed.

Adult bicycle helmets we recommend

Best of the best: Team Obsidian's Airflow Bike Helmet

Our take: Airy, light helmet sporting a range of impressive features.

What we like: Lightweight, well-ventilated (with 22 air vents) helmet safe for all skill levels and terrains. Adjusts to fit easily. Includes detachable visor and cushioned chin strap.

What we dislike: High cost. Comfort is subjective.

Best bang for your buck: JBM's Adult Cycling Bike Helmet

Our take: Good value in a protective adult bike helmet for casual riders offered in a range of colors.

What we like: Highly rated helmet at a low cost. Decent ventilation and lightweight. Choice of colors. Easy to adjust.

What we dislike: Some concerns about straps and visors moving.

Choice 3: Schwinn's Thrasher Bike Helmet

Our take: Bulky yet lightweight helmet for recreational riders and city commuters.

What we like: Designed for comfort. Includes moisture-wicking pads; accommodates hats. Airy and simple to adjust.

What we dislike: Issues with longevity, particularly adhesives holding foam and shell together.

