The best adult arm cast cover

If you have to wear a cast for the next several weeks, one of the first things your doctor tells you is to keep it dry at all times. While it may seem like bathing will be a challenge, an adult arm cast cover makes it easier.

Adult arm cast covers are essentially oversized waterproof “socks” that seal out moisture while you’re bathing. Most designs feature a flexible diaphragm that offers a snug fit around the bicep or forearm. This prevents liquid from seeping into the cover and limits exposure to mold, mildew, and bacteria.

To help you find the right cast cover, we’ve put together this buying guide. At the end, we’re sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, LimbO Waterproof Cast and Dressing Protector. This cover is a favorite among consumers for its efficient seal that doesn’t restrict blood flow.

Considerations when choosing adult arm cast covers

Uses

While most people assume adult arm cast covers keep only casts dry, they’re also used to keep other things free and clear of moisture. It’s common for people with bandages or healing wounds to use cast covers, as well as those with adhesive glucose monitors or PICC lines.

Sizing

To find the right adult arm cast cover, measure from the top of the cast all the way down to your fingertips. To make sure the cover is long enough, it’s a good idea to add two inches to the total length.

Adult arm cast covers always provide dimensions, so it’s easy enough to choose one that will fit. Keep in mind that some covers only come in a single size, while others offer sizes between XS to XL. There are also a few adult arm cast covers that are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Features

Materials

The majority of adult arm cast covers are made with high-quality PVC or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). These materials are entirely waterproof because they’re nonporous, which also means your arm may feel warm or clammy inside the cover.

Diaphragm

The diaphragm is the flexible opening that stretches to fit the circumference of your arm. It has a snug fit to ensure moisture doesn’t seep inside the cast cover.

Most good-quality diaphragms are made of medical-grade rubber or silicone. However, some lower-quality diaphragms are made with latex. The latter aren’t recommended for those with sensitive skin or latex allergies.

Shape

There are three main shapes for adult arm cast covers: nondescript sleeves, mitten sleeves, and open-hand sleeves. While they’re extremely similar to one another, some wearers may prefer certain styles, depending on their cast shape.

Covers with nondescript sleeves consist of a basic diaphragm and a shapeless sleeve that covers the arm and hand entirely. Mitten sleeves, as their name implies, have mitten-shaped hands that make it easier to wiggle fingers or hold a bath pouf or washcloth. Open-hand sleeves have two diaphragms, leaving both the upper arm and hand exposed.

Price

Entry-level adult arm cast covers cost $20 and below, though they wear out more quickly than more expensive options. Mid-range covers priced closer to $30 tend to have better construction and seals. High-quality covers that offer the most protection may cost as much as $40 to $50.

FAQ

Q. How should you let an adult arm cast cover dry after bathing?

A. It’s a good idea to hang the cover in a room other than your bathroom to dry. Otherwise, the steam from a shower can accumulate inside the cover, and as a result may trap moisture, mold, or mildew.

Q. Will I be able to put on the cast cover by myself?

A. In the beginning when your injury is still tender, it might be helpful to ask someone to gingerly guide your arm into the cover. Once you feel more comfortable and a bit more mobile, you’ll be able to slide your arm inside the cover without assistance.

Adult arm cast covers we recommend

Best of the best: LimbO Waterproof Cast and Dressing Protector

Our take: Earns praise for its reliable design that keeps casts totally dry while bathing.

What we like: Arm seal is effective yet gentle and won’t pinch skin. Material is thicker than other cast covers and holds up well to prolonged use. Free of latex.

What we dislike: Runs a bit narrow. Could be cut higher to offer additional coverage.

Best bang for your buck: BrownMed Seal-Tight Original Cast and Bandage Protector

Our take: An affordable, functional design that allows wearers to move freely inside it.

What we like: Cast cover is on the longer side at nearly 40 inches, making it ideal for wearers of different sizes. Latex-free diaphragm. Available in kids’ sizes as well.

What we dislike: Opening hole design makes it a bit challenging to put on for some people.

Choice 3: Veskimer Waterproof Arm Cast Cover

Our take: New and improved design that’s far more comfortable than previous iterations.

What we like: Incredibly durable and offers one of the best seals around. Many consumers agree it’s one of the easier covers to put on without assistance.

What we dislike: Seal is rather tight and may dig into the skin for some.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.