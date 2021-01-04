The best adjustable kettlebell

Exercising at home often requires finding equipment and workouts that are comprehensive, versatile, and space-saving. Many fitness enthusiasts opt to use adjustable kettlebells for those exact reasons, as these portable and effective devices can tone and strengthen your upper body, lower body, and core.

Adjustable kettlebells are handheld weights made of a series of cast-iron plates, typically weighing from five to 50 pounds in total. Our top pick, the Stamina X Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell, offers six different weight options. Check out our guide as we explain all the benefits of adjustable kettlebells and help you find the right one for your home workout needs.

Considerations when choosing adjustable kettlebells

Benefits and drawbacks

Adjustable kettlebells are sought after as they offer portability and easy storage in addition to a variety of exercises. They can be used in swings, curls, and lifts, and as they’re unevenly weighted, these movements require one’s stabilizing muscles to function as well. As such, your entire body must stay engaged, unlike working out on a machine or with evenly weighted items like dumbbells.

While the benefits are many, a couple aspects of adjustable kettlebells may be less positive for some users. For those accustomed to fixed kettlebells, the swing of adjustable options may seem different and unnatural. Some adjustable kettlebells may have rough edges as plates are added and removed, so you need to be careful when swinging close to your body. What’s more, adjusting the weights can take time and become tedious.

Handle fit

The adjustable kettlebell shouldn’t feel too slippery or rough in your hand; prolonged use means you run the risk of losing grip or cutting your hands if the surface doesn’t feel right. You don’t want so much room lengthwise on the handle that you’re able to slip from one end to the other, but you want to make sure there’s enough room to avoid discomfort. The handle shouldn’t be too thick, or you may not be able to hold it easily. While most exercises are performed with one hand, two-handed exercises exist as well.

Weight range

Take note of what weights are offered with your adjustable kettlebell. While you want one that fits your current exercise needs, an adjustable kettlebell should be an investment, and one that you can use as you grow on your fitness journey. Beginners should look for something in the five to ten pound range, while those around 30 to 40 should suffice for more advanced users.

Material

Kettlebell coating is important as it provides comfort to your hand and protection against the floor. Vinyl and plastic are common options, though they may become slippery as you sweat. Some users prefer the look of cast iron options, though they may scuff or mark floors.

Features

Colors

Many kettlebells are offered in various colors, which won’t affect their function or performance but offers a chance to brighten or accentuate your workout routine.

Hidden plates

Instead of adding plates to the bottom of a stack, some adjustable kettlebells house additional plates within the framework so the shape is maintained. This feature typically means the kettlebell has smoother edges as well, which can prevent cuts or scrapes.

Price

Adjustable kettlebells featuring a comfortable grip and wide weight range cost between $40 and $60, with more versatile, durable options costing more. Though they’re usually more expensive than fixed kettlebells, adjustable options offer more usage as you become stronger.

FAQ

Q. Are adjustable kettlebells more effective than dumbbells?

A. Like most exercise equipment, the type and frequency of the workout informs its effectiveness. Adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells have different centers of gravity, which leads to some different benefits and drawbacks. One isn’t necessarily more effective than the other.

Q. How do I know when to add more weight to my adjustable kettlebell?

A. Before adding more weight, increase your reps and sets when working out. Once you’re comfortable with 10 to 12 reps across three sets, considering increasing the weight. You don’t want to top out at one weight, but you also don’t want to progress too quickly and strain yourself.

Adjustable kettlebells we recommend

Best of the best: Stamina X Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell

Our take: Versatile adjustable kettlebell ranging from 16 to 36 pounds with a comfortable grip.

What we like: Features six different weights. Allows for one- or two-handed exercises. Large round base is stable and increases the variety of exercise options.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Hyperwear SoftBell Adjustable Kettlebell

Our take: Convenient and comfortable adjustable kettlebell that’s easy to transport and safe to use.

What we like: Designed for comfort and safety in mind with sturdy fiberglass handle and sand-filled weights. Soft weights don’t cut skin or damage floors. Easy to use.

What we dislike: Handle is on the bigger side.

Choice 3: Lifesport Adjustable Kettlebell

Our take: Durable and expensive adjustable kettlebell that spans a wide range of weights and is easy to use.

What we like: Great choice for beginners dedicated to improving. Adjusts from 10 pounds up to 50. Locking mechanism is simple. Boasts wide handle for two-handed exercises.

What we dislike: Pricey. Locking mechanism is plastic.

