The best adjustable garden rake

A well-manicured lawn can be a source of pride and pleasure for any homeowner, but proper maintenance and care takes time, energy, and money. For those seeking efficiency and effectiveness, adjustable garden rakes can lessen the load on storage and your wallet.

Adjustable garden rakes allow you to tackle different tasks with one tool by simply changing the settings. It may take a bit of extra work to set up the rake, but it's likely more than worth the investment. Our buying guide details adjustable rakes and how they can help make lawn care simple. We've also included a few favorites at the end, such our top choice, the Professional EZ Travel Collection Telescopic Rake, which is durable and easy to adjust up to 20 inches wide.

Considerations when choosing adjustable garden rakes

Rake type

Leaf rake: As their name suggests, leaf rakes are for collecting leaves, grass, and twigs for removal from your lawn. Adjustable leaf rakes give you the option to clear a large area as well as more slender spaces between and under bushes.

Thatching rake: These more heavy-duty products feature sharp curved blades and are meant to tackle rough terrain. They can break up rough patches of soil, grass, and other organic matter. They may be used to beautify and clear up rough patches of sand, too.

Size

Width: How much you can adjust your garden rake's width determines how flexible it is and whether it'll meet your needs. Consider how big the space is that needs raking, and whether there are any hard-to-reach places. At its widest, a rake covers a lot of area but takes more effort to control and maneuver.

Length: Most rakes feature handles that are between four and six feet long. Taller individuals will want a longer rake to avoid soreness while regularly bending over. Shorter individuals may prefer rakes that are easier to wield and offer more control. However, you may find some rakes with telescopic handles, so you can adjust the length.

Features

Material

Materials that are lightweight are less durable, while heavier options are more durable. The key is to find a balance for the person doing the raking and the job at hand. Wood is the heaviest, while aluminum and fiberglass are the lightest; however, these two options also cost more.

Components

There are a few parts of the rake worth checking out before purchasing, since they may be different in each model.

Tines: The tines are the individual fingers of the rake. They should be flexible and curved at the end for utmost effectiveness.

Lock: Adjustable rakes offer convenience only if they're secure in their various positions. Make sure the rake is locked into each setting so that you don't need to keep adjusting while trying to work.

Grip: Depending on how long or often you rake, you may want a more comfortable grip. Look for extra padding not just at the top, but down the shaft where a second hand would be placed.

Price

Those on a budget can find decent adjustable garden rakes for around $15, but most quality options run around $35. These are heavy-duty and comfortable enough to tackle most jobs.

FAQ

Q. Are there any physical concerns I should keep in mind when raking?

A. While raking seems a rather simple lawn care activity, make sure you properly protect your hands, eyes, feet, and back. Raking involves a lot of leaning over, bending, and walking around. Stretch before and after, and don't forget to stay hydrated and protect your skin on hot and sunny days.

Q. What's a proper raking technique?

A. Get comfortable holding a rake with one hand at the top and one down the shaft where you can obtain leverage but also keep your back safe. Rotate your hands regularly. Keep your knees bent and rake with small reaches, not in large grabs. Pull (don't push) using your arms, legs, and core -- not your back.

Adjustable garden rakes we recommend

Best of the best: Professional EZ Travel Collection's Telescopic Rake

Our take: Durable, high-quality option that locks securely and adjusts easily.

What we like: Head adjusts from seven inches wide up to 20 inches. Varied length from three feet to five. Lightweight, portable, and stores easily.

What we dislike: Feels flimsy. Above-average cost.

Best bang for your buck: MB Hana's Adjustable Steel Shrub Rake

Our take: Terrific, effective small garden tool at an inexpensive price.

What we like: Handy gardening utensil with durable metal design and adjustable width and length. Versatile and easy to use.

What we dislike: Works only in small, tight areas.

Choice 3: Gardenite's Adjustable Leaf Rake

Our take: Lengthy heavy-duty rake to tackle tough lawn care jobs.

What we like: The 63-inch handle is longer than most. Folding head adjusts from seven to 22 inches. Durably constructed yet lightweight.

What we dislike: May grow uncomfortable with extended use.

