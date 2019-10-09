The best adjustable dumbbell

The problem with traditional fixed-weight dumbbells is that for every weight you use, you need a separate pair of dumbbells -- which can be cumbersome and space-consuming. A set of adjustable dumbbells solves these issues while making working out even easier.

Adjustable dumbbells vary in their design, grip, and range, all of which impact your workout.

The best adjustable dumbbells are space-saving, quick-change devices that facilitate working out.

To learn more about what to look for in a quality set of adjustable dumbbells, keep reading.

Our favorite is the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, an easy-to-use adjustable dumbbell set with a broad weight range.

Considerations when choosing adjustable dumbbells

The distinguishing difference between sets of adjustable dumbbells is how you change the weight. Using this criteria creates three categories of adjustable dumbbells:

Collar: These types of adjustable dumbbells feature a collar that must be loosened or unclamped and slipped off, then slipped on and tightened or clamped again every time you wish to change weights. If you use several different weights, these types of dumbbells can be time consuming to change.

Dial: For adjustable dumbbells that feature a dial setting, all you need to do is rotate the dial to the amount of weight you want and the mechanism will lock or release the appropriate weight plates in an instant. After setting the dial, just pick up the bar and you'll have the desired weight. Some of the dial sets allow you to choose a different weight for each end of the bar, if desired.

Pin: These types of adjustable dumbbells work similarly to the way you slip a pin into a specific location on a weight stack to get the desired weight on a machine at a gym. They are quick and easy to operate, and users are divided over whether the dial or pin system is better.

Features

There are four other factors to consider before choosing the right adjustable dumbbells for your needs:

Grip: It is important to have a comfortable, ergonomic grip, ideally with a soft coating to help protect you from the metal splinters that you can get on bare metal bars.

Range: The set of adjustable dumbbells that you purchase must provide enough weight to give you a satisfactory workout. Ideally, they will also give you room to grow, as well.

Increments: Most adjustable dumbbells have 2.5-pound increments. Be careful about purchasing a set with large jumps that will inhibit a smooth progress.

Dumbbell pairs: Some companies do not sell adjustable dumbbells in pairs, so you end up paying twice the price you are expecting to get a complete set. Be wary and read the fine print.

Price

It is possible to find a set of adjustable dumbbells for $35 or $40, but these sets will use a collar that clamps or tightens and won't offer much weight. You'll have greater flexibility and be more satisfied with sets in the $80 to $125 range. Top of the line adjustable dumbbell sets, featuring both ease of operation and the most weight, will cost between $150 and $300.

FAQ

Q. I already do cardio. Why should I lift weights?

A. Lifting weights is an essential part of staying fit, as it provides different benefits than cardio exercises. Weight lifting builds lean muscle, strengthens your bones, and can increase your metabolism so you burn more calories throughout the day. Before beginning any new exercise plan, however, you must first consult with your health care provider.

Q. Do I need to weight train every day?

A. No. Actually, working the same muscle set two days (or more) in a row can be counterproductive. When starting off, focus on getting just two days of weight training in weekly. As you progress, you can add another day or switch up your daily focus, so you are not accidentally thwarting your own progress.

Adjustable dumbbells we recommend

Best of the best: Bowflex's SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Our take: A highly rated set of adjustable dumbbells from a respected company that features a flexible, easy-to-use operating system.

What we like: This compact system offers the equivalent of a 15-weight set in a compact design. Each dumbbell is adjustable from five to 52.5 pounds in increments of 2.5 pounds, up to 25 pounds.

What we dislike: At first, these dumbbells can feel awkward to use because of the plate sizes, but over time, most individuals do get used to them.

Best bang for your buck: CAP Barbell's Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Our take: An affordable adjustable dumbbell set that is great for beginners.

What we like: This adjustable dumbbell set comes with four 2.5-pound weights and four 5-pound weights for a total of 30 pounds (plus the weight of the bars and collars). The set has ergonomic grips and comes with a convenient storage case.

What we dislike: There is a strong chemical odor accompanying these adjustable dumbbells that can linger on your hands.

Choice 3: PowerBlock's Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell

Our take: A reasonably priced set of pin-type adjustable dumbbells.

What we like: These rectangular-shaped dumbbells are extremely compact and feature a padded handle to provide added protection for your wrist. They can quickly adjust, simply by moving the pin, from three to 24 pounds in three-pound increments. Additionally, these dumbbells come with a limited ten-year warranty.

What we dislike: If you have large hands, the space around the grips may be a bit tight.

