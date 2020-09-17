The best Adidas running shoe for women

Female athletes learn quickly about the importance of having high-quality footwear to provide support for the foot, while allowing controlled, quick movements.

For runners, one of the top brand names in shoes is Adidas. You can find Adidas women's running shoes in a variety of price points, colors, and designs, ensuring you can find the right pair of shoes for your running needs.

Our top pick in Adidas running shoes for women is Adidas Women's UltraBOOST Running Shoe, which provides excellent support and comfort, all while delivering dozens of color designs.

Considerations when choosing Adidas running shoes for women

Type of running

Picking an Adidas women's running shoe that properly supports your foot is important for avoiding injuries. Think about the kind of running you plan to do, and select a shoe style that matches it.

Competitive runner: Someone who plans to set personal best times during a local 5K or half-marathon wants a lightweight shoe with plenty of shock-absorbing features for training. Long-distance runners don't want heavy shoes, as they can wear down your legs over time.

Casual runner: For those who want to run as part of a weight loss or workout routine, select a high level of cushioning in your Adidas shoes. Women who are taller than average may want to pick a shoe with an above-average level of cushioning to protect their lower body joints.

Street runner: For women who often run on cement or asphalt, a supportive, lightweight shoe is the way to go. It should have a multilayer sole for shock absorption. Rubber around the edges of the sole ensures maximum grip, even in wet conditions.

Trail runner: Because trail running can involve uneven surfaces, an Adidas women's shoe with thicker fabrics helps to avoid a severe bending of the foot while running. Having a flexible sole allows the bottom of the shoe to conform to the running surface.

Features

Sneaker technologies

Women's running shoes from Adidas feature a variety of technologies that make them safer and more comfortable to use for long runs. Boost refers to the type of multilayer foam used in the sole of the running shoe. Many Adidas women's running shoes have TPU capsules (short for thermoplastic polyurethane) in the soles, which deliver the best of durability and cushioning in one.

Primeknit is a synthetic fabric in Adidas running shoes that delivers a high level of breathability. It also gives the shoe a feeling of fitting snugly on the foot.

With the Torsion system in an Adidas shoe, you're able to adjust the arch support in the shoe, yielding the best type of support for your particular gait.

Color

Adidas running shoes for women are available in almost any color combination you can imagine, so you can match your personal style. All of them have Adidas's iconic three-stripe logo somewhere on the shoe as well.

Price

For a recreational runner who lightly jogs, a pair of Adidas running shoes in the $50 to $100 price range is adequate. For women who want to run competitively, expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $225.

FAQ

Q. I run mostly on pavement. How can I gain the maximum traction?

A. Pick an Adidas women's running shoe that has a rubber outsole. This design feature increases the grip of the shoe by as much as 15%.

Q. Is there a way to keep my Adidas running shoes smelling fresh?

A. Look for a women's Adidas running shoe with a breathable fabric, as airflow pulls sweat away from the feet during exercise. Allow the shoes to dry in a well-ventilated area after using them to reduce odors.

Adidas running shoes for women we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Women's UltraBOOST Running Shoe

Our take: When you're looking for a workout running shoe with excellent support for your feet and your entire body, this model excels.

What we like: Outsole consists of a grippy rubber, which is nice for use on hard surfaces in any kind of weather.

What we dislike: Prices are a bit higher than the average Adidas women's running shoe.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Women's Alphabounce EM Running Shoe

Our take: Mixes a lightweight, breathable fabric with a thick sole that maximizes the shock absorption it delivers.

What we like: Supports your feet well. You can pick from dozens of color combinations.

What we dislike: Heavier than what competitive or long-distance runners may want.

Choice 3: Adidas Performance Women's Edge Lux 2 Running Shoe

Our take: Eye-catching women's running shoes that put a new twist on the typical Adidas color and style designs.

What we like: Uses a breathable fabric throughout the shoe. Extra support in the midfoot area.

What we dislike: Toe-box area is narrow, and the fabric is extremely thin there, which some runners don't like.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.