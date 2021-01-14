The best Adidas men’s basketball shoe

When it comes to buying athletic gear, a few companies have brand names that are synonymous with the most popular and highest-quality items, and Adidas is one of those companies. It excels in creating impressive gear for multiple sports, including outstanding basketball shoes.

Adidas delivers a strong combination of style and substance in its basketball shoes, creating superb footwear that looks amazing.

To learn more, keep reading our guide. Our number-one choice is the Adidas Dame 5, which appears in a dozen color choices while providing outstanding support for the lower body and foot.

Considerations when choosing Adidas men’s basketball shoes

Fit

The primary consideration when shopping for Adidas basketball shoes is to think about the type of fit you want along the ankle joint. Adidas makes shoes with three options on the ankle fit:

High-cut: High-top basketball shoes have a top cuff that fits just above the ankle joint, delivering the maximum amount of support for the ankle. However, a high top shoe is more restrictive than other styles.Mid-cut: Mid-cut Adidas basketball shoes fit at the midpoint of the ankle joint, providing a mixture of support and freedom of movement. Taller and heavier players who don’t have frequent ankle injuries can use a mid-cut shoe nicely.Low-cut: A low-cut shoe offers the maximum level of movement in the ankle joint, which helps players who rely on quickness have the best chance of success. However, these shoes have no support in the ankle.



Features

Style

Adidas shoes are found in almost any color combination pattern you can imagine. Whether you want bright oranges and yellows, dark blacks and blues, or plain white, Adidas designers likely have the color you want in your basketball shoe.

Some Adidas basketball shoes consist of specific models that feature the brand name of professional basketball players or high-end designers. These shoes typically carry a price premium, but they’re extremely popular.

All Adidas basketball shoes incorporate some version of the company’s three-stripe icon, usually on both sides.

Materials

Adidas basketball shoes consist of high-quality materials, which ensures that the shoes last through regular usage for practices and games.

The upper section of the basketball shoe often contains either leather or synthetic materials. These materials provide support for the foot, helping to reduce the possibility of injury. Some use mesh panels to encourage airflow.

The soles of Adidas basketball shoes nearly always consist of rubber, although a few designs use a synthetic sole. Rubber is highly durable, and it’s easy to mold the base of the sole into a tread pattern that provides outstanding grip.

Price

Basic Adidas basketball shoes cost $35 to $75 per pair. When you want more style, a branded model from a pro player, or a specialty model, expect to pay anywhere from $75 to $200 per pair.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a special Adidas basketball shoe for outdoor use?

A. Not necessarily, although some models last longer when used on hard courts outdoors consisting of cement or asphalt. For maximum durability in outdoor shoes, a thick rubber outsole is important.

Q. Can I wear the same Adidas basketball shoes as NBA or WNBA players?

A. Yes, as Adidas sells some models that the pros wear. In fact, some players wear their own branded Adidas shoes on the court, which the company also sells to the public.

Adidas men’s basketball shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Dame 5 Shoes

Our take: Impressive style, comfort, and durability in a lightweight basketball shoe make this model incredibly popular.

What we like: The level of cushioning in this shoe helps players of all skill levels reduce the possibility of suffering injury.

What we dislike: There’s extra fabric around the ankle cuff, which some players find uncomfortable.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Pro Vision Shoes

Our take: When you need a budget-priced Adidas shoe that’s made for indoor basketball courts, it’s tough to go wrong with this model.

What we like: Offers impressive flexibility for freedom of movement. This shoe’s tread yields a high level of grip for sudden movements.

What we dislike: Won’t hold up well for constant outdoor use. Seems to run a little narrow.

Choice 3: Adidas Marquee Boost Low Shoes

Our take: This is a tried-and-true design that has maintained its popularity over the years and now has new colors.

What we like: Materials have a lightweight feel, allowing for full range of motion and quick movements on the court.

What we dislike: It tends to fit tighter than some people prefer. Support for the upper ankle is limited.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.