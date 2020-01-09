The best Adidas backpack

If you're already rocking Adidas gear and accessories, then why not add one of their backpacks to your collection? Stylish and functional, they're the essential bag for carrying your Adidas gear and more.

Adidas backpacks stay true to brand with simple details, quality closures, and, of course, their signature tri-stripe logo. While Adidas backpacks are often used by athletes, they're equally popular for commuters and students. Many styles come with laptop compartments and accessory pockets to keep you organized, whether you're on your way to a game, work, or class.

Ready to carry your essentials in style? Take a look at our buying guide on Adidas backpacks. We're including our top pick, the Adidas Stadium Team Backpack, which features a top-loading modern design that easily lets you pack all your gear, including a size-5 soccer ball.

Considerations when choosing Adidas backpacks

Size

Your first concern is probably how much you can fit inside an Adidas backpack. It depends on the style as well as the shape. Those on the smaller side have capacities of 10 to 20 liters, which is the equivalent of footwear and a change of clothing. Larger styles boast up to 30-liter capacities and can hold a soccer ball, a laptop, or a few binders.

Closure style

Adidas backpacks have two main closure styles with either a traditional zipper opening or top-loading opening. Traditional openings expose contents vertically, making it easy to slide items in and out of the backpack. Top-loading Adidas backpacks can be stuffed with the most items, though they're considered an acquired taste.

Material

Adidas backpacks are usually made from nylon or polyester blends. Not only do these materials keep the backpack light, they're also incredibly durable with high tensile strength. Backpacks are often outfitted with vents or mesh panels to promote airflow throughout the bag as well.

Features

Accessory pockets

Adidas backpacks have at least a couple internal or external pockets. These house accessories from pens to snacks and everything in between. They can have elastic, zipper, or Velcro closures, depending on what they're intended to hold.

Laptop compartment

Adidas offers a diverse range of backpacks with laptop compartments, most of which fit devices that measure 15 inches diagonally. There are some styles that accommodate 17-inch laptops or larger, though they're a bit harder to find.

Media compartments

Store your electronics, from GPS units to media players, in a media compartment. Some Adidas backpacks even have a hole at the top to accommodate headphone wires. Certain backpacks also have smaller media compartments to house USB drives or smart pens.

Water bottle slot

Instead of carrying your water bottle or placing it inside your backpack hoping it won't leak, choose an Adidas backpack with an external water bottle slot. These mesh pockets are usually located on the sides and have a drawstring or elastic neck for easy access.

Price

Adidas backpacks start at $25 for simple, lightweight styles with zipper openings. More involved styles with larger capacities cost between $50 and $100. Only select Adidas backpacks cost over $100, and these are usually branded with sports teams or are limited edition releases.

FAQ

Q. Are Adidas backpacks waterproof?

A. Adidas backpacks that are nylon or are treated with waterproofing chemicals are water-resistant. This means that water or liquids will bead off the bag instead of soaking through to the contents. It's not recommended, however, to immerse your bag in water, as it will eventually absorb the liquid and saturate the bag.

Q. Do I need an Adidas backpack with padded shoulder straps?

A. Some consumers swear by the comfort afforded by padded shoulder straps, especially those who wear backpacks for long periods of time. They soften pressure and redistribute weight around your shoulder. This can minimize strap indentations and sore shoulders.

Adidas backpacks we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Stadium Team Backpack

Our take: This go-to bag for soccer is large enough to fit a ball or cleats and a uniform.

What we like: Vents and mesh promote circulation and keep odors at bay. Storage area for laptop as well as accessory compartments.

What we dislike: Ideal for savvy packers, but the design can be a bit narrow for some people.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Unisex Striker II Team Backpack

Our take: The ultimate in organization with a wide variety of pockets and compartments.

What we like: Plenty of colors to match your team's gear. Carry-friendly shoulder strap and back padding. Holds more than expected.

What we dislike: Filling this backpack to capacity can give it a peculiar shape.

Choice 3: Adidas Classic 3S Backpack

Our take: Simple and spacious with one main compartment. Modern spin on a classic style.

What we like: Holds 15-inch laptops and has a series of interior compartments. Large front pocket keeps essentials accessible.

What we dislike: Depending on your height, backpack can hang a bit low on some people.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.