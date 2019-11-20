The best adhesive remover

Have you found yourself in a sticky situation? Glue, gunk, and stuck-on substances can be a challenge to clean from surfaces, which is why everyone needs an adhesive remover in their home.

Adhesive removers are effective formulas that target sticky substances by breaking down or dissolving their bonds. Once treated, the adhesive dislodges and can be peeled or wiped away. Of course, not all adhesive removers are the same. Certain removers are gentle and won't damage paint or finishes, whereas others have harsh chemicals that are effective but can permanently discolor materials and surfaces.

Kick gunk to the curb and give our buying guide on adhesive removers a read. Our top pick, the Goo Gone Original Adhesive Remover, is adept at removing price tag residue without damaging packaging or delicate products.

Considerations when choosing adhesive removers

Adhesive remover uses

Adhesive remover isn't limited to removing glue, gum, and price stickers. Depending on the formula, it can handle a variety of stubborn messes. That's why they're considered a staple cleaning product and belong in every home, classroom, and office.

Parents and teachers use adhesive removers on glue, gum, chalk, permanent marker, and crayon messes. In a commercial atmosphere, adhesive removers handle epoxy, urethane, and silicone adhesives as well as grease stains. Adhesive removers are also effective at tackling shoe polish, tree sap, makeup, and candle wax.

Consistency

Liquids and sprays are normally applied directly to the mess, though some people saturate a rag and apply it that way for more control over the product.

Paste adhesive removers are usually dispensed in tubes, so application can get messy. Since they're generally viscous, paste adhesives can be challenging to spread.

Wipe remover adhesives, such as those used for skin, have straightforward, mess-free application. Sometimes they require rubbing to cover entire site of glue, so more than one wipe may be necessary.

Types of adhesive removers

Citrus-based removers

Citrus-based removers are made of around 80% fruit extracts and 20% chemicals. These are effective adhesive removers for light jobs. Given their more natural formulas and pleasant scent, they're preferred by those who are sensitive to odors.

Soy-based removers

Soy-based removers are eco-friendly options that are around 60% soybean oil and 40% water. These versatile removers are popular choices for parents, homeowners, and educators since they can handle most sticky substances. Soy-based removers usually don't have xylene, so you'll need to apply it and let it set longer than other types of removers.

Solvent-based removers

Solvent-based removers are the most aggressive ones available and contain strong chemicals like xylene, benze, and toluene. The nature of their formula gives them a strong odor and makes them extremely flammable, so it's best to use them in well-ventilated areas. Since they're so strong, solvent-based removers are often diluted with water to handle smaller messes.

Using an adhesive remover

If you're using adhesive remover for the first time, think of it like spot treatment for laundry, and follow these three steps:

Read the label carefully to confirm you've chosen the right adhesive remover. It will list which substances it can remove as well as the materials and surfaces it work on.

Test a small area in a discreet area first to see how the material or surface reacts to adhesive remover. If you notice any adverse effects, consider using a different type of remover.

Apply the adhesive remover to the substance according to its directions. Once it sets, scrub, wipe, or scrape away the adhesive.

Price

You get what you pay for with adhesive removers, as the more you spend, the more effective their formulas are. Citrus- and soy-based removers cost between $10 and $40, while the more powerful solvent-based removers cost $15 to $55.

FAQ

Q. Will adhesive remover stain or discolor fabric?

A. It depends on the formula. Some are gentle enough to dislodge stuck-on gunk from surfaces with little to no damage. Others have stripping formulas and often remove layers of fibers and dye from fabrics. The adhesive packaging will indicate which materials it works with safely.

Q. What tools can I use to scrape off stuck-on messes after the remover works?

A. If it's a small area and the material won't scratch, you can use a knife to tease away adhesive pieces. Larger messes, like glue spills on carpets, may require a paint scraper to dislodge big pieces at a time.

Adhesive removers we recommend

Best of the best: Goo Gone's Original Adhesive Remover

Our take: Capable of cleaning the stickiest messes without causing surface damage.

What we like: A parent and educator staple product: cleans gum, glue, adhesive, crayon, and price tag goo.

What we dislike: Formula takes some time to set in before adhesive can be removed.

Best bang for your buck: Uni Solve's Adhesive Remover Wipes

Our take: Individual wipe towelettes that come in handy to remove medical tape without causing skin irritation.

What we like: Gentle formula is a popular choice to keep on hand for on-the-go stain treatment.

What we dislike: Leaves a mild residue, so surface cleaning following use is required.

Choice 3: 3M's Specialty Adhesive Remover

Our take: Commercial-grade remover in an aerosol can. Effective last resort to save carpets, upholstery, and some garments.

What we like: Easy dispensing. A little goes a long way. Surprisingly long list of applications.

What we dislike: Remover needs time to work, and some rubbing and scrubbing is required to remove dislodged adhesive bits.

