Are you sore from long days of walking or working on your feet? A pair of acupressure sandals can provide some relief. Their designs are inspired by Chinese reflexology, which targets specific areas to stimulate nerves and promote blood circulation.

Acupressure sandals are equipped with firm nubs, or sometimes stones, which are strategically placed on the sole to trigger certain areas. They're ideal for those who suffer from foot pain like plantar fasciitis, and they're well-liked by people who seek stress relief or treatment for muscle cramping, thanks to the deep-tissue massage they deliver.

If you're ready to give your feet a go at reflexology, then take a look at our buying guide for the best acupressure sandals. We're including our favorite pair, Gone for a Run PR Soles Recovery Sandals, which pamper your feet with a gentle yet effective stimulating sole.

Considerations when choosing acupressure sandals

How acupressure sandals work

Acupressure sandals take on the design of flip-flops, slippers, or mules for easy on-and-off wear. Their soles are uniquely equipped with a series of nubs, rocks, indentations, and bumps, all of which are strategically placed. They target specific areas on your feet to deliver therapeutic relief throughout your body, similar to acupuncture. Unlike acupuncture, though, the nubs of acupressure sandals don't penetrate skin, so they're considered a noninvasive treatment.

Why you should choose acupressure sandals

Drug-free treatment

Acupressure sandals are a drug-free way to manage pain and discomfort from health conditions. Some people consider acupressure sandals as a supplemental therapeutic option to other pain-management treatments they utilize. People who seek alternatives to medication, especially if they have reactions to certain ones, or who seek to treat their conditions without prescription or over-the-counter drugs use acupressure sandals.

Ideal for chronic conditions

Those who suffer from chronic pain conditions, like plantar fasciitis, back pain, and circulatory issues may find relief and comfort from acupressure sandals. With regular use, such as 30 minutes per day, you could see positive results with increased circulation, reduced swelling in extremities, and overall tension relief. While acupressure sandals are not a substitute for medical treatment or care rendered by a physician, they are an excellent therapeutic option.

Ideal for athletes

Acupressure sandals aren't just for those with medical conditions -- they're ideal for athletes, too. Because they promote circulation, athletes often utilize them to recover from intense training days, especially if they experience delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Feet bear the brunt of body weight and are responsible for shock absorption from high-impact activities, so acupressure sandals provide much-needed targeted foot massages.

Price

You can pick up a modest pair of acupressure sandals for about $20. Though if you spend between $30 and $60, you'll receive quality therapeutic ones. If you're willing to go all out with intense pressure and well-engineered trigger points, there are acupressure sandals between $65 and $300.

FAQ

Q. Should I wear socks with acupressure sandals?

A. It depends on the sandals. Some styles indicate they'll only have noticeable therapeutic effects when worn on bare feet. Other sandals can be worn with socks. However, they target problem areas best when bare skin is in direct contact with their strategically placed nubs.

Q. Are there children's acupressure sandals?

A. No because they're intended for adult-use only. Adolescents may wear acupressure sandals if parents approve. They're old enough to be educated on proper wear, plus they likely wear adult shoe sizes at their ages.

Acupressure sandals we recommend

Best of the best: Gone for a Run PR Soles Recovery Sandals

Our take: Curvacious and comfortable, these acupressure sandals massage your feet in all the right spots. Smooth instep strap with breathable holes.

What we like: Soles mold to your feet, and there are pronounced triggers that target nerve endings to provide relief from the hips down to the soles.

What we dislike: Not ideal for individuals with narrow feet. Sizing is somewhat inconsistent because there are reports they run big.

Best bang for your buck: Relaxus Acu-Reflex Massage Sandals

Our take: Budget-friendly option for those who want the acupressure experience with well-distributed rubber nubs. Good introductory pair for those new to acupressure.

What we like: Adjustable velcro strap. Nubs are just the right size to stimulate and promote circulation without being uncomfortable.

What we dislike: Some consumers don't like the chemical plastic smell of them, which comes out during prolonged wear.

Choice 3: Romonacr Reflexology Sandals

Our take: Ideal for those who are accustomed to intense foot therapy because these sandals massage deeply and could overwhelm those new to acupressure.

What we like: Well-designed sole with targeted pressure points. High marks from consumers, who report they're effective to reduce swelling and promote circulation.

What we dislike: Even for seasoned wearers, the largest stones could be more painful than relieving.

