The best activewear for spring

Spring is right around the corner, and it's time for us all to emerge from winter hibernation and jump feet-first into that exercise program we've been talking about since December.

To get us started, we sat down with two of the biggest fitness nuts we know and put together this best-of list of activewear.

Each item or set works double-time to make sure you're comfortable and supported, whether you're breaking a sweat or running errands.

Here are our top picks.

Girlfriend Collective: High Waist Full-Length Leggings ($68) + Paloma Sports Bra ($38)

This is one of the comfiest sportswear sets you can buy, and as a bonus, the pieces are made from recycled plastic bottles. The bra doubles as a crop top and provides support via a racerback design. The leggings feature a snug high-waist and will easily become your go-to loungewear bottoms.

Everlane: The Perform Legging ($58) + The Tank Bra ($22)

New from the brand that offers high-end basics, the Perform Legging is available in regular or ankle length and is made of premium performance fabric. The super high-waisted design provides compression and wicks sweat with ease. It's also an eco-friendly option -- containing more than 50% recycled nylon. The bra is a simple, minimally-supportive choice for yoga and other low-impact activities. It's also an excellent pick for providing coverage under loungewear on days when you're hanging at home but don't want to go totally braless.

Zella: Live In Jogger Pants ($59) + Strength Racerback Tank ($25)

Pick out these wardrobe staples from super-popular legging brand Zella and enjoy the ultra-comfortable moisture-wicking fabric. Whether you're heading out for a jog or you're running to the grocery store to pick up last-minute ingredients for dinner, you'll love wearing this comfy fabric.

Nike: Dri-FIT Legend Training Tank Top ($18.99) + Pro Classic Swoosh Compression Sports Bra ($30) + Nike Essential Warm Running Pants ($59.99)

If you're searching for a tried and true workout wear option, Nike's Dri-FIT line has you covered. This tank features a modest scoop neckline, and the fabric is well-known for its wicking abilities. The bra is best for smaller cup sizes but offers plenty of compression to limit bounce. These lightweight running pants are ideal for chilly spring runs. We love the drawcord waistband and zippered pockets on these stretchy, cozy training pants

Adidas: SST Track Pants ($65) + Tiro 19 Training Jacket ($65)

The classic tracksuit from Adidas is a reliable athletic (or athleisure) option for those unwilling to sacrifice style in search of comfort. The fitted jacket is made with stretch panels to allow for free movement, while the brand's proprietary wicking fabric, Climalite, keeps you dry even during the sweatiest workout. The vintage-style pants deliver a tailored look in a performance-ready package.

Alo: High Waist Lounge Leggings ($98) + Muse Ribbed Crop Hoodie ($88)

If touchable softness is what you're after, try these buttery tights made from Alo's soft fabric. They're tough enough to handle your sweatiest spin class and comfy enough to wear while hanging out on the couch. Don't forget to pull on this textured hoodie before going for a jog or heading out for errands on a chilly spring day.

Sports bras

Nike Indy Luxe Sports Bra: $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods

We really love this body-hugging bra in pink. It's cute enough to wear with strappy, slouchy workout tanks or on its own for hot yoga. It's best for low-impact workouts and smaller cup sizes.

Nike Medium Support Floral Sports Bra: $21.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $40)

It's beginning to look a lot like spring! This full-coverage, medium-support sports bra offers a breathable mesh back and is made with Nike's signature Dri-FIT fabric to keep you cool and dry no matter what you're doing.

Nike Air Medium Support Sports Bra: $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods

If the floral print above is a little too much for your taste, opt for this medium-support alternative in classic black or white. The strappy configuration looks great under all tanks, and the bra has removable pads so you can adjust the amount of coverage.

Nike Alpha Dri-FIT Sports Bra: $55 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Well-endowed fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the supportive fit of the Alpha. The bra's molded cups help prevent bounce without squishing down the chest area. The perforated design prevents dreaded boob sweat and keeps you cool as you work out.

Shoes

Alphaboost Shoes: $84 at Adidas (was $120)

Choose to run in these or simply wear them around town. They're comfortable enough for workouts and plenty stylish for everyday wear. The mesh design provides ventilation, and adaptive lateral support gives all-around stability for a variety of sports activities.

Nike Women's React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes: $159.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

These Nike running shoes are lightweight, durable, and provide a secure fit and feel that'll take you through training and beyond. We'd suggest picking up the black pair, as they look great with all the exercise sets mentioned above.

Asics Women's GT-2000 7 Twist Running Shoes: $89.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $119.99)

If you know you need extra stability and plenty of cushioning, consider the GT-2000s. The shoes contain a generous amount of midsole gel cushioning and feature ultra-durable outsole rubber that can handle miles and miles of impact.

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes: $129.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

If walking is your thing, try Adrenaline GTS 20 by Brooks. These shoes offer BioMoGo DNA midsole, which adapt to your stride, as well as a support system to prevent excessive movement.

Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes: $79.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Once spring hits, we'd suggest pairing these casual tennis sneakers with jeans or a fun sundress. They're far from your typical running shoe, but they're great for a trip to the park or chasing after little ones.

