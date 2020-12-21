For anyone who feels the need to express themselves creatively, painting is one of the most satisfying hobbies around. You can choose from various types of paint, but acrylics are often the easiest to use because they’re quick-drying and easy to clean. They work well no matter your skill level, so you can create projects as simple or complex as you like.

Use our buying guide to pick up the tips you need to find the best acrylic paint set for your next project. We’ve included several specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from COOL BANK, which features an array of paints plus the canvases and other supplies you need to start painting right away.

Considerations when choosing acrylic paint sets

Student vs. professional

Acrylics are suitable for any skill level, but some sets are designed specifically for students, while other sets are meant for professional painters or those with more experience.

Acrylic sets for students typically feature paint with a greater amount of filler to balance out the pigment. This makes them more affordable, though the paint shades aren’t very bright or vibrant.

Professional acrylic sets feature a higher concentration of pigment, so the colors are more vivid. There’s a wider selection of shade options, and they generally last longer because a little bit goes a long way. Professional acrylics don’t lose their vibrancy over time, either.

Colors

If you’re new to painting, an acrylic set with several basic shades is usually your best bet. More experienced painters prefer larger sets, which offer a wider range of shades.

The best shades to have in a set depends on personal preference and the style of art you create, but some basic shades to look for include:

Titanium whiteIvory blackRaw siennaBurnt umberAlizarin crimsonCadmium redPhthalo blueUltramarine blueCadmium yellow



Features

Permanence

A paint’s permanence refers to its durability and ability to resist fading once applied to paper or canvas. An acrylic paint set highly rated for permanence allows you to create artwork that holds up well for years.

American Standard Test Measures (ASTM) International, one of the largest international standards organizations in the world, rates paint on a scale of I to III, with I being incredibly permanent and III being not very permanent. Some paint manufacturers may use these ratings to let you know about a paint’s durability, but others may utilize their own system. Read the fine print to make sure you understand how permanent a set of acrylics is.

Viscosity

A paint’s viscosity refers to its thickness. If you prefer acrylic paint that shows brushstrokes and allows you to mix colors readily, opt for a set with high viscosity. For dry-brush techniques or watercolor effects, use an acrylic set with lower viscosity paints.

It’s easier to thin paint than to thicken it, so if you’re new to using acrylics, it’s best to start with higher viscosity paints and adjust as necessary.

Drying time

A big selling point of acrylic paint is its fast drying time — but you don’t want the paint to dry out on your brush as you’re working. Look for an acrylic set that stays wet for up to an hour. You can usually work them for several hours after application, which increases their flexibility.

Quantity

In addition to the number of shades included in an acrylic set, pay attention to the amount of paint in each tube. If you’re trying a new brand, smaller containers with approximately two ounces per tube are better. Once you know you like a brand’s formula, you can upgrade to larger tubes.

Accessories

Some acrylic paint sets include other tools and supplies in addition to the paint itself. These are ideal for beginners, since you have everything you need to start painting in a single set.

You can find sets that come with brushes, a palette, canvases, palette knives, sponges, and other tools. If you opt for one of these all-in-one kits, look for one with a case that keeps all the pieces organized.

Price

You can pay $10 or less for a basic set of acrylics that contains nothing but paint. For $15 to $30, you get a wider range of shades and even some brushes and canvases. If you’re willing to spend $50 to $100, there are kits with up to 72 shades or sets with fewer shades but accessories like canvases, a desktop easel, and brushes.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of using acrylic paints?

A. Acrylic paints are suitable for use on a variety of materials, which makes them more versatile than other types of paint. They’re water-based, which allows for easy cleanup, and they dry quickly. Most acrylics are non-toxic.

Q. Can I use acrylic paints with oil paints?

A. Unfortunately, acrylics and oils don’t really play well together. You can usually apply oil paints over acrylics, but acrylics don’t work well over oils.

Acrylic paint sets we recommend

Best of the best: COOL BANK 49-Piece Acrylic Paint Set

Our take: This comprehensive kit with paints and tools is excellent for both new painters and old pros.

What we like: Comes with 24 acrylic paints, as well as canvases, an acrylic pad, paintbrushes, a palette, and sponges. Includes a gift box. Formula is non-toxic and blends well.

What we dislike: Paints are a bit thinner than buyers expected.

Best bang for your buck: Benicci Complete Acrylic Paint Set

Our take: A budget-friendly set for beginners that features all the basics.

What we like: Includes 24 different shades. Paints are non-toxic and quick drying. Comes with 12 brushes and a mixing knife.

What we dislike: Paints can be somewhat difficult to blend.

Choice 3: ARTEZA Acrylic 60 Paint Set

Our take: An acrylic set that features a wide array of colors for anyone who wants variety.

What we like: Comes with 60 vibrant colors. Includes a durable storage box with removable shelves. Paints blend and spread easily. Formula is non-toxic.

What we dislike: Some tubes arrive with faulty lids.

