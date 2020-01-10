The best acoustic guitar case

Whether it's a beat-up budget model or worth thousands of dollars, you'll need an acoustic guitar case to make it easier to transport your guitar and offer it some protection when not in use.

This guide contains the information you need to select the best acoustic guitar, plus we've included a few recommended models you may want to try. Our top choice is Gator Cases' Hard-Shell Wood Case, a solid and well-made acoustic guitar case with a plush black crushed-velvet lining.

Considerations when choosing acoustic guitar cases

Hard case vs. soft case

First, you'll need to choose between a hard acoustic guitar case and a soft acoustic guitar case. Hard cases offer more protection for your guitar in general, since the hard shell is made from wood or plastic and the interior is padded. If you tour with your guitar or pack it on vacations, we'd highly recommend choosing a hard case for optimal protection. The flip side of hard cases is that they're expensive, heavy, and bulky.

Soft acoustic guitar cases, also known as "gig bags," are made from fabric such as nylon or cotton canvas, usually with foam padding inside to offer some protection from knocks and drops. They're much lighter than hard cases and can usually be worn like backpacks, so it's easy to carry your guitar from point A to point B. They certainly aren't as rugged as hard cases, however.

Size

Choose a guitar case that correctly fits your acoustic guitar. Most full-size acoustics are dreadnoughts (this refers to the typical acoustic body shape) but there are also slightly smaller concert and triple O acoustics, which may fit in dreadnought cases but will be more secure in cases made specifically for their body types. There are also classical guitars, three-quarter size, and half-size acoustics, which are significantly smaller than standard acoustics and, therefore, need smaller cases.

Features

Pockets and compartments

It's useful to have pockets and/or compartments to hold items you may need, such as a tuner, spare strings, and sheet music. Soft cases generally have external pockets. Hard cases have less storage space but usually feature a couple of interior compartments.

Closure type

Gig bags usually have zipper closures, whereas hard cases feature metal latches to secure them. The center latch on a hard case may have a combination or key lock to help keep your guitar safe.

Price

Soft acoustic guitar cases generally cost between $15 and $50. Hard acoustic guitar cases are more expensive -- expect to pay $60 to $200, though most cost $100 or less.

FAQ

Q. What's the best type of acoustic guitar case for long-term storage?

A. We'd definitely choose a hard case over a gig bag for long-term storage. As they're usually made from wood or molded plastic, hard cases let in far less moisture than permeable soft cases, lessening the chance of your guitar becoming damp or moldy. Hard cases also offer far more impact protection, just in case something should go wrong during storage.

Q. Can I keep my acoustic in an old electric guitar case I have lying around?

A. Acoustic guitar cases are made to fit the average size and shape of acoustic guitars, whereas electric guitar cases are made to fit the average size and shape of electric guitars. Acoustic guitars are usually slightly longer and significantly deeper than electric guitars, so there's no way you can fit your acoustic guitar into an electric guitar case.

Acoustic guitar cases we recommend

Best of the best: Gator Cases' Hard-Shell Wood Case

Our take: This rugged wooden case with faux-leather outer will protect your guitar whether it goes on tour or stays home.

What we like: Fits most 6- or 12-string dreadnought acoustics, with classical, 3/4 size, and triple O options also available. Well-balanced with a protective bottom plate.

What we dislike: Storage compartment fairly compact.

Best bang for your buck: Faswin's 41-Inch Acoustic Guitar Bag

Our take: A lightweight soft case at a highly affordable price. Great for taking your acoustic to lessons or band practice.

What we like: Rubber feet offer protection in case you put your guitar down a bit too hard. Features two handles plus straps for carrying like a backpack. Large storage pocket.

What we dislike: Zippers not as sturdy as we'd like.

Choice 3: Yamaha's AG1-HC Hard Case

Our take: A Yamaha case designed to fit Yamaha F, FG, A1, A3, CPX, FGX, and FJX Series guitars, though it may fit other dreadnought acoustics, too.

What we like: Stylish black velvet lining and gold-colored hardware. Manufactured in an eco-friendly manner. Deep storage compartment inside the case's neck.

What we dislike: Has a slightly odd smell (similar to a memory foam mattress) when new, but this will dissipate over time.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.