The best acoustic guitar bag

Acoustic guitars are among the most popular musical instruments in the world. Versatile and portable, an acoustic guitar allows you to play just about any style of music anywhere you go.

If you like taking your guitar on the road with you, then you should definitely take precautions to protect it. A good acoustic guitar bag is the best way to do so. Hardshell acoustic guitar cases are durable but also heavy and expensive. An acoustic guitar bag is a lightweight and affordable alternative that can keep your beloved six-string safe for years to come.

If you're ready to choose a new acoustic guitar bag, then you've come to the right place. We've created the following useful buying guide, with product reviews at the end, to help. Our top pick, the Gator Transit Series Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag, is equally attractive and durable and has pockets for all of your acoustic guitar accessories.

Considerations when choosing acoustic guitar bags

Construction

The most important task of any acoustic guitar bag is to protect your instrument. That's why construction is so important. If you don't have a well-made bag with adequate padding, your instrument will be at risk when you travel. The interior padding of a guitar bag is usually between one and 20 millimeters thick. The thicker the foam padding, the safer your guitar will be. The padding should also be soft enough that it won't cause any damage to the surface of your guitar.

Size

Acoustic guitar bags are sold in a number of different sizes. In order to make sure you get the right one, measure your guitar and then check the dimensions of the bag you're looking at. For a correct fit, purchase a bag that fits your guitar's size but also allows for a bit of wiggle room. If your acoustic guitar bag is too tight, it could cause items in the outer pockets to damage the finish of the instrument.

Weather resistance

While a few acoustic guitar bags are waterproof, most are not. The majority are at least water-resistant, which can keep your guitar from getting damaged in a bit of rain or snow. If you think you'll be carrying your guitar outside in cold or rainy weather often, then opt for a bag that's completely waterproof.

Features

Pockets

Pockets are an extremely useful feature on an acoustic guitar bag. They provide a place to keep picks, extra strings, sheet music, tuning tools, and any other items you might need when you're playing away from home. Keep in mind that you also want your items to be easily accessible when you're ready to use them, so be sure your chosen bag has easy-to-access pockets.

Zippers

If the main zipper breaks the second time you use your bag, then you've wasted a lot of money. Some acoustic guitar bags feature a two-way zipper, which is a failsafe for if one of the zippers does happen to break.

Handles and straps

You can either carry your guitar bag by a single strap or double backpack straps. Most -- but not all -- acoustic guitar bags offer both options. Some straps are removable, while others are permanently affixed to the bag. Make sure that whatever straps are on your bag are both comfortable and sturdy.

Price

Acoustic guitar bags range in price from $20 to $75. At the low end of the price spectrum, you'll find basic, thin, nylon bags with no padding. If you spend $50, you can buy a nylon bag with a little more padding and some extra pockets. At $75, you should be able to purchase a highly durable canvas-feel bag with ergonomic backpack straps and a variety of handy pockets.

FAQ

Q. How can I determine if my acoustic guitar will fit in the bag that I want?

A. You should measure the length, width, and thickness of your acoustic guitar before purchasing a new bag. Measure each dimension at its largest point and compare those measurements to the manufacturer's specifications. This should insure that you get a bag that fits your guitar perfectly.

Q. Can my acoustic guitar bag fit an electric guitar?

A. While it's possible to fit an electric guitar into an acoustic guitar bag, it's not advisable. Guitars should fit snugly into a bag so that they don't move around too much in transit. Electric guitars are generally more narrow than acoustic guitars. This means that any electric guitar in an acoustic guitar bag could shift inside, potentially causing serious damage to the instrument.

Acoustic guitar bags we recommend

Best of the best: Gator's Transit Series Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag

Our take: Comfortable to carry with plenty of space for accessories.

What we like: Substantial protective padding. Removable backpack straps.

What we dislike: Some buyers complained about seam weakness.

Best bang for your buck: Fender's Dreadnought Gig Bag

Our take: Solid construction at an affordable price.

What we like: Ergonomic backpack straps are easy on shoulders. Offers 5 millimeters of interior padding. Seams are strong and resist wear and tear.

What we dislike: Doesn't protect very well against water damage.

Choice 3: ChromaCast's Padded Guitar Gig Bag

Our take: Lightweight model that's also quite durable.

What we like: Solid nylon construction. Several zippered pockets to keep your gear in place.

What we dislike: Can be a tight fit for many standard acoustic guitars.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.