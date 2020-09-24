The best acoustic guitar of 2020

Whether you're an experienced guitarist or a complete novice, it can be daunting to pick out an acoustic guitar. With thousands on the market, it's hard to know what's best.

New players need an instrument that blends affordability with playability, while more experienced players are likely looking for an upgrade and need to pay closer attention to quality.

Luckily, we've researched the latest in acoustic guitars for you to save you the hassle. Here, we've picked our top three favorite acoustic guitars of 2020, including an old favorite and two newcomers.

Best acoustic guitars of 2020

1. Yamaha FG830 Solid-Top Acoustic Guitar: The only returning top pick, we love the solid spruce top and rosewood fretboard. It's a great choice for enthusiastic beginners, as well as more advanced players.

2. Fender FA-115 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar: One of our new favorites, this affordable acoustic guitar comes with essentials including a case, strap, picks, and tuner.

3. Fender CD-60S Solid-Top Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar: Made from solid spruce and mahogany, this is a great guitar at an affordable price. It's highly playable and sounds good, which is why we've chosen it as a new addition to our top three.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying an acoustic guitar

Most adult players should buy a full-size acoustic guitar, but you can find half-size and three-quarter-size models suitable for younger players or some petite adults.

You also need to decide on the best body type to suit you. Dreadnought acoustic guitars are the most popular and widely available, since their large bodies give you plenty of volume and they have a nice bass register. Parlor or concert acoustic guitars are more compact in the body, which smaller players may find easier to handle, but they don't have as expansive a sound as dreadnought models. Orchestra model (OM) guitars are somewhere between a concert and a dreadnought body shape, whereas jumbo acoustics are even larger than dreadnoughts.

When considering materials, you get the best sound from an acoustic guitar made from solid wood rather than a wood laminate, though it costs more. Different woods have slightly different tonal properties, which can impact the sound somewhat -- but, in truth, you'd need to have an exceptional ear to notice the difference between woods, all else being equal, so don't worry too much about wood type.

Basic acoustic guitars start at around $50, though you need to pay at least $200 for a passable model. Some high-end acoustic guitars can cost over $10,000, but this is rare.

FAQ

Q. I'm a new player -- how can I learn to play the guitar?

A. When you're new to an instrument, the thought of mastery can seem nearly impossible. It's important to start small and rein in your expectations. You're not going to be finger-picking like Leonard Cohen any time soon, but it shouldn't take too long to understand a few basic chords. If you have the money, a professional guitar teacher is a great place to start -- but don't worry if not. You can find a wide range of free resources online that will help you learn guitar by yourself.

Q. What's the difference between an acoustic guitar and a classical guitar?

A. At first glance, an acoustic guitar and a classical guitar look much the same, but they have some significant differences. Technically speaking, a classical guitar is a different instrument from an acoustic guitar, though in a way, it's a subtype of acoustic guitar. Classical guitars have nylon strings as opposed to the steel strings on acoustic guitars, and they have smaller bodies, too. Classical guitars are designed for playing classical music, though they're also popular in flamenco music. Acoustic guitars are better generalists and are used in a range of musical styles, from folk to pop.

In-depth reviews for best acoustic guitars

Best of the best: Yamaha FG830 Solid Top Acoustic Guitar

What we like: Available in dreadnought and concert styles. Excellent sound. Made from solid wood with sturdy metal tuning pegs that keep their tune well.

What we dislike: A few cosmetic issues with the binding.

Best bang for your buck: Fender FA-115 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar

What we like: A reasonably priced acoustic from one of the best-known guitar manufacturers. A range of useful beginner accessories included.

What we dislike: If you aren't a new player, you probably won't need most of the included accessories.

Choice 3: Fender CD-60S Solid Top Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar

What we like: Thanks to the solid wood body, you get a great sound from this guitar. Affordable price. Gig bag, strap, tuner, and more all included.

What we dislike: Quality may be subpar for advanced guitarists.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.