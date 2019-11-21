If you want the volume of an electric guitar with the sound and playability of an acoustic guitar, what you need is an acoustic electric guitar, naturally. Also referred to as "electro-acoustic guitars," they have built-in pickups to amplify sound but can also be played just like acoustics.

This guide contains the information you'll need to find the best acoustic electric guitar. Our top recommendation is the Fender CD-60SCE Dreadnought Acoustic-Electric Guitar. It's great for beginners, due to the bundle of included accessories, but it's a solid guitar that sounds good, so more experienced players can get plenty from it, too.

Considerations when choosing acoustic electric guitars

Pickup vs. microphone

Electro-acoustic guitars contain either a pickup or a microphone. A pickup is a transducer that captures the soundwaves made from a guitar's strings and turns them into an electrical signal, whereas a microphone simply captures and amplifies the sound made by the guitar. Pickups give you a sound that's slightly less like a standard acoustic guitar when amplified than microphones do, but they still capture the essence of an acoustic guitar rather than sounding like an electric. Microphones give you the full resonant sound of an acoustic guitar but can cause issues with feedback onstage.

Blender system

If you want the best of both worlds, you can choose an acoustic electric guitar with a blender system. This means it contains both a pickup and a microphone that can be used simultaneously. You can change how much of the sound is picked up by the microphone and how much by the pickup, so you can adjust it to get the fullness of sound without the feedback problems.

Features

Volume control

An acoustic electric guitar should have a volume control knob on the body that lets you raise and lower the volume when amplified without needing to change the settings on the amp.

Tone control

There should also be a tone control knob on your electro-acoustic guitar. This lets you switch brighter and fuller tones.

Cutaway

A cutaway is an indentation in the body of the guitar next to the neck. It gives players easier access to the higher registers of a guitar.

Price

If you want a basic acoustic electric guitar to learn or practice on, you can find options for as little as $80 to $150. If you want a model with a great sound for performing or recording, choose a more expensive guitar in the $300 to $600 range.

FAQ

Q. What will I need to amplify my acoustic electric guitar?

A. If you want to amplify your acoustic guitar, you'll need to plug it into an amplifier. This could be a small practice amp, a larger combo, or a two-piece amp with a head and speaker cabinet. Alternatively, you could plug it directly into a PA for a live performance, but you'll have less control over the tone and any effects.

Q. Why choose an acoustic electric guitar over an acoustic or an electric guitar?

A. An acoustic electric guitar is the best choice for someone who wants a classic acoustic guitar sound but louder. If you play an electric guitar, you can easily amplify it, but you won't get the same tone or resonance as you would with an acoustic guitar, nor will you get much of a sound from it if you play it without an amp. On the other hand, if you chose a regular acoustic guitar, you might get the sound you want but it's harder to amplify it when you need more volume -- when performing live, for instance.

Acoustic electric guitars we recommend

Best of the best: Fender's CD-60SCE Dreadnought Acoustic-Electric Guitar

Our take: An excellent bundle for first-time buyers from a respected guitar manufacturer.

What we like: Includes guitar, case, strap, tuner, strings, plectrums, cleaning cloth, and instructional DVD. Solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides.

What we dislike: May need a professional setup to get the best sound.

Best bang for your buck: Jameson Guitars' Thinline Acoustic Electric Guitar

Our take: It might be basic, but this guitar comes at a reasonable price with right-handed and left-handed options.

What we like: The thinline body is shallower than most acoustics, which is easier on smaller players. Cutaway body gives you easier access to high notes.

What we dislike: Strings that come with the guitar are of poor quality.

Choice 3: Glen Burton's GA204BCO-BK Acoustic Electric Cutaway Guitar

Our take: With a range of bonus accessories, including a small practice amp, this is a hugely affordable choice for a beginner.

What we like: Attractive flame top with basswood back and sides. Also includes a gig bag, tuner, spare string, strap, and more.

What we dislike: Quality isn't the best, so new players that stick with it will probably want to upgrade before long.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.