The best accounting software

Being a business owner is no small task, especially when you wear several hats. One of them includes managing the finances of your business, which is why it's worth having accounting software that suits your needs.

To find the right accounting software, take into consideration all the financial areas you need to track. Depending on the suite you choose, you can track payroll, generate customized P&L reports, or download reports for tax preparation. If you're concerned about your fluency in using accounting software, rest assured there are many suites geared toward those new to managing business finances.

If you're ready to start comparing accounting software, give our buying guide a read. At the end, we're including some recommendations, such as our top-rated choice, Intuit Quickbooks Desktop Pro 2020, which offers advanced features that let you generate customized estimates and invoices.

Considerations when choosing accounting software

Basic accounting

All types of accounting software provide you with the basics to manage your business finances. This includes tracking accounts receivable, accounts payable, day-to-day ledgers, bank statement reconciliations, and tax-filing data, so you can easily see how your business is doing.

Data entry

It can be tedious and time-consuming to continuously update information in your system. For that reason, many software suites are able to pull information directly from spreadsheets, point-of-sale software, or bank accounts. This way, you reduce the amount of time spent logging data and can simply check it and focus your efforts on more lucrative tasks.

Invoicing

Accounting software makes it easy to generate bills and invoices by transcribing all charges, including surcharges, shipping costs, and taxes. The software can also submit invoices to clients in a timely manner, and you're able to adjust schedules to certain intervals. In addition to tracking invoices, you can also add alerts for outstanding, late, or overpayments from clients.

Payroll

Some accounting software lets you manage payroll and related employee information, such as sick or vacation days. This feature is usually customizable so you can adjust tax information to ensure it complies with state and federal regulations.

Features

Access

Information security is important, especially when dealing with financial information. Some accounting software lets you restrict access, both to users and third-party applications. Depending on how high you elevate security in the software, you may need to approve access attempts individually or clearance levels to certain users.

Asset management

Some businesses have assets that need to be tracked for tax purposes, making this an essential feature for certain industries. Not only are you able to track ownership or service fees related to assets, but the software can also provide you with depreciation costs.

Managing workflow

Rather than investing in a separate timeclock and logging when employees punch in, some accounting software lets employees log into the system instead. This information is shared with the payroll tracking feature. You can also set up these features to track and calculate overtime and holiday pay.

Budgeting

Some accounting software has a budget feature that lets you establish an expense budget as well as set daily, weekly, quarterly, or annual revenue goals. In addition to tracking progress, you're able to generate reports that detail trends and can use the data to create forecasts for upcoming seasons or years.

Price

If you purchase a subscription-based accounting software suite, you can spend anywhere from $10 to $50 per month for small businesses. Larger businesses can expect to pay up to $100 per month, per user. Another option is to purchase the software outright, in which case you can spend anywhere from $250 to several thousand dollars.

FAQ

Q. Can I use accounting software to track performance?

A. Yes, and you can establish groups or departments for which you can track profits, expenses, and losses. This is a feature typically used in businesses that have several employees and multiple teams, as opposed to smaller businesses that don't have segmented workforces.

Q. I'm an independent contractor/freelancer. Should I be using accounting software?

A. Yes, as it makes invoicing, budgeting, and tax preparation as seamless as possible. If you have existing spreadsheets tracking cash flow, clients, or projects, you may be able to establish a direct feed to avoid a large data entry project.

Accounting software we recommend

Best of the best: Intuit Quickbooks Desktop Pro 2020

Our take: Geared toward small businesses with a user-friendly interface.

What we like: Intuitive design that lets you customize features. Resourceful, organized reports.

What we dislike: Some feel tech support could be more helpful.

Best bang for your buck: H&R Block 2020 Tax Software

Our take: Affordable DIY solution for taxes with live chat support.

What we like: Price covers the cost of one state return. Easy to upload information from previous returns.

What we dislike: Only handles tax filing, not day-to-day accounting.

Choice 3: Sage 50 Premium Accounting 2020

Our take: Best for users with some experience in financial operations or accounting.

What we like: Well-rounded program that includes payroll management functions. Add up to five users.

What we dislike: Depending on your needs, you may need to spend money on pricey updates.

