The best absorbent sock

Absorbent socks are essential for any maintenance shop to keep spills, messes, and leaks in check. These long, sock-like tubes resemble draft stoppers in appearance but are filled with absorbent materials that can soak up water, solvent, oil, and coolants. And they're flexible, allowing you to create a perimeter around liquid messes.

When purchasing an absorbent sock, you'll want to consider its absorption capacity, depending on its materials inside, along with other considerations like size and spill type. Read our buying guide to learn more. We've also included reviews of our top picks at the end, like the New Pig Corporation's Mildew-Resistant Absorbent Sock, which is a quality product from a top brand.

Benefits of absorbent socks

Unlike using clay or other loose absorbent materials to soak up spills, absorbent socks can create a dam-like perimeter around a mess to keep it contained. An absorbent sock is easy to pick up and replace with another, unlike clay, which needs to be swept up and can get tracked around the shop floor or mess with machinery. Lastly, many absorbent socks are biodegradable and can be incinerated.

Considerations when choosing absorbent socks

Outer layer: Choose a sock with an outer layer (called its "skin") that absorbs liquid quickly. Polypropylene is often used because it's a mildew-resistant material. Also look for an outer skin that has a wicking quality, which can pull liquid from a wet area to a dry one.

Fill: The absorbent material inside a sock is called its fill. Cellulose, vermiculite, and polypropylene are common fill materials. Pick a fill material that will absorb your particular spill. For instance, plant-based cellulose will degrade when exposed to acid. Vermiculite (a type of sand) can absorb most acids, solvents, coolants, and oil -- but it also makes for a very heavy sock.

Length: Typically, absorbent socks are 4 to 5 feet in length. This size suits the needs of most garages and maintenance shops. However, larger spills may require socks 20 to 30 feet in length.

Capacity: The amount of liquid an individual sock can hold is demarcated by ounces or gallons. Once a sock starts leaking, you'll know it has reached capacity and must be replaced. Be aware that a fully saturated sock can be quite heavy to lift.

Color-coding

Many manufacturers follow a universal color-coding guide that indicates to consumers which socks are appropriate for which spill type. Always double-check the label to make sure you're choosing the right sock for the job.

Gray, blue, or yellow socks indicate that the sock can be used universally to absorb most spills: oil, water, solvent, and coolant.

White, brown, or multicolored socks are designed to absorb oil and repel water, which also means they can float to absorb oil spills in water.

Pink socks are designed to absorb hazardous materials, like corrosive chemicals and oxidizers, and not react with them. The color pink also serves to alert cleanup crews of the presence of harmful materials.

Price

Absorbent socks range in price from $4 to $33 apiece. Socks designed to absorb water-only are the cheapest (between $4 and $6), while vermiculite socks for heavy-duty jobs cost the most (between $16 and $33).

FAQ

Q. Can I put my absorbent socks out in the sun to dry?

A. Most manufacturers don't recommend this because UV rays from the sun can degrade the outer skin of the sock. Water-only absorbent socks can be air dried out of the reach of direct sun, and then they can be reused.

Q. Can I throw an absorbent sock in the washing machine?

A. Nope. This can potentially destroy the sock and may muck up your machine with loose filler.

Absorbent socks we recommend

Best of the best: New Pig Corporation's Mildew-Resistant Absorbent Sock

Our take: From a brand synonymous with absorbent socks, this four-pack of "pigs" provide top-quality spill containment.

What we like: Good value for price. Blue socks are versatile for a number of spill types. Mildew-resistant outer and inner layer. Socks snake well around corners and edges.

What we dislike: Some consumers receive yellow instead of blue socks.

Best bang for your buck: Evolution Sorbent Products' Poly-Cellulose Universal Super Absorbent Flake Sock

Our take: Value pack of 12 grey socks are inconspicuous on a shop floor and highly absorbent.

What we like: Can soak up both liquids and oils. High capacity of 21 gallons. Filled with recycled fibers. Very affordable.

What we dislike: May not absorb as much water as advertised for some consumers

Choice 3: New Pig Corporation's Oil-Only Absorbent Sock

Our take: A pack of 12 white socks from our top brand and designed for oil spills.

What we like: Hydrophobic cellulose fill absorbs oil and repels water. Can be used around machinery and outdoors, on land or water. Heavy-duty polypropylene skin.

What we dislike: Can't be reused due to spill type. Pricey.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.