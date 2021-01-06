The best 5G phone

5G is set to be the new standard network for using data on your phone while out and about, so it makes sense to keep up with technology and opt for a 5G phone. 5G is significantly faster than 4G, topping out at speeds of 10 gigabits per second, which is 100 times quicker than current 4G top speeds.

Keep reading to learn all you need to know about 5G phones to help you buy the right one for you. At the end, we've included some recommendations, like our top choice, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is super speedy with an impressive battery life.

Considerations when choosing 5G phones

5G modem

What makes a 5G phone different from a phone only capable of accessing 4G networks is the fact it contains its own 5G modem and a chipset that supports 5G. This gives 5G phones the technology they need to access the parts of the cell phone network that are reserved for the transmission of 5G.

Android vs. iOS

You have two main operating system choices when purchasing a new 5G phone: Android or iOS. The iOS operating system is used exclusively on Apple phones, so if you want a phone that runs iOS, the Apple iPhone is your only choice. At the time of writing, all the latest iPhones in the 12 series are 5G compatible, and it's almost certain all future iPhones will be until 6G is rolled out, way in the future. The Android operating system isn't exclusive to a particular brand of phone: practically all other 5G phones run Android. Popular manufacturers of 5G Android phones include Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Google.

Features

Camera

The right camera is a big draw on all phones, but at present 5G phones are on the higher end of the market and therefore tend to have good cameras. In addition to a front camera for selfies and a main rear camera for standard shots, many 5G phones feature additional rear cameras, for wide, ultrawide, and close-up shots. Ideally, your chosen phone should have a night mode for taking quality pictures in low light.

Storage space

Most 5G phones have between 64GB and 512GB of internal storage space, though occasionally, you can find phones with even more built-in storage. Think about how many apps, photos, and videos you tend to have saved on your phone and choose accordingly.

Price

If you want to buy your 5G phone outright, expect to pay anywhere between $500 and $1,500. If choosing a monthly payment plan, it should cost between $20 and $60 per month, including your cell plan, based on a 24-month contract.

FAQ

Q. Can I access 5G on my current plan?

A. If you upgrade your phone to a 5G phone, it's likely you'll also buy a new plan that offers 5G. However, if you choose to buy your new 5G phone outright and continue on your current plan, there's a chance that 5G coverage isn't included. Talk to your current carrier and check whether your plan is 5G compatible.

Q. How long is the battery life on a 5G phone?

A. This can vary widely depending on the phone you choose and how much you use it. Some phone batteries will only last between 8 and 12 hours with an average amount of use, whereas some high-end phones have 24- to 36-hour battery lives with average use. It's worth noting, however, that phone batteries drain up to 25% faster when connected to a 5G network than when connected to 4G or WiFi. As such, you can expect a significant drop in battery life if you're connected to 5G all day.

5G phones we recommend

Best of the best: Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Our take: With 5G capabilities, an excellent camera, and a top-notch display, you couldn't ask for much more from a phone.

What we like: Night mode takes incredible low-light snaps. Triple camera setup gives you wide and ultra wide options. Range of storage space options up to 512GB.

What we dislike: Some users who previously owned an iPhone 11 Pro don't find it a huge upgrade.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Our take: An affordable 5G option that might not have all the high-end features of a flagship phone but is still a solid choice.

What we like: Impressive battery life up to 23 hours with average use. 64MP main camera takes decent photos. Quality AMOLED+ Infinity display.

What we dislike: Relatively bulky.

Choice 3: LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Our take: Thanks to the revolutionary dual screen case, you can multitask like a pro with this phone.

What we like: Excellent performance and battery life of up to 38 hours with standard usage. Takes pro-quality 8K video and excellent photos.

What we dislike: The 6.8-inch screen is great for watching videos but does make the phone unwieldy.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.