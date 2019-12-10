The best 50-inch TV

A little more than a decade ago, a 50-inch TV was considered a luxury model, well out of the budget of most people. Now, though, the 50-inch television has become the standard screen size for an average-sized room, where viewers are sitting eight to 10 feet from the television.

You can find a variety of 50-inch TV models, giving you plenty of choices to meet your viewing needs. The Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA 50-Inch 4K Smart TV is our favorite 50-inch TV, as it has an impressive list of features for the price. Continue reading this shopping guide to determine the one that's right for you.

Considerations when choosing 50-inch TVs

When comparing 50-inch TVs from different manufacturers, you'll want to start by making sure the television has certain capabilities.

Resolution: The majority of 50-inch televisions on the market currently are able to display 4K (or UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. If you find a 50-inch TV that's limited to HD resolution (1920 x 1080), it's probably an older model.

Viewing angle: If you will be using the 50-inch TV in a wide room, seating may be near the edges of the TV. You'll want a television that has a sharp viewing angle, allowing the picture to be seen clearly from the sides.

Audio quality: As a general rule, flat screen TVs don't offer the highest-quality audio. You may need to purchase a soundbar separately if you don't like the audio you receive from the TV's built-in speakers.

Features

Here are some of the most important features to have in your 50-inch TV, ensuring it will deliver the best level of performance for you.

HDR: Short for high-dynamic range, this technology gives the TV impressive color quality and accuracy. It's not built into every 50-inch television yet, but it's far more common to find it in a new TV than it was five years ago. Not all TV programming supports HDR yet, but it should in the next few years.

Refresh rate: The refresh rate, measured in Hz (or hertz), is the number of times per second the display refreshes the image. For fast-moving movies or sports, a refresh rate of 120Hz or 240Hz is a nice feature.

Ports: If you want to connect hardware devices to the 50-inch TV, such as a gaming console or a set-top box, you will want to have plenty of connection ports available. HDMI ports are the most useful, and an average 50-inch TV will have two or three HDMI ports. You also may want USB ports and an Ethernet port.

Smart TV: A smart TV is one that can connect to the Internet and play streaming video. Smart TV interfaces vary from model to model, making some smart TVs easier to use than others. Your 50-inch smart TV will use either an Ethernet or WiFi connection to access the Internet.

LED backlighting: A full-array LED backlight delivers uniform image quality from edge to edge on the screen, which is a desirable feature.

Price

Depending on the features they offer, you should be able to find a 50-inch TV in the $200 to $800 range. Older HD resolution models will be in the $200 to $350 range, while 4K TVs will cost $350 to $800 for 50-inch sizes.

FAQ

Q. Do I really need 4K resolution in my 50-inch TV?

A. Although most TV programming currently is in HD resolution, the migration to 4K resolution has started. Having a 4K TV prepares you for the future.

Q. Are 50-inch TVs too heavy to mount on the wall?

A. No. A flat screen 50-inch TV weighs less than you may think, so any VESA-compatible wall mount bracket can support it.

50-inch TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA 50-Inch 4K Smart TV

Our take: Considering its price point, you're going to receive a lot of high-end features with this Samsung model versus other 50-inch TVs.

What we like: Includes both HDR technology and 4K resolution, which yields impressive image quality and colors.

What we dislike: Menus to run the smart TV features are not the easiest to use.

Best bang for your buck: Toshiba 50-Inch 4K Smart TV, Fire TV Edition

Our take: Below-average price for a 50-inch TV, yet its image quality will impress you.

What we like: Works seamlessly with Amazon Fire devices and Amazon Alexa. Smart TV interface is easy to use.

What we dislike: Audio quality is below average. WiFi connection quality can be spotty.

Choice 3: Insignia 50-Inch 4K Smart TV

Our take: Although the image quality and build quality are not top of the line, it's hard to argue with the price for this 50-inch model.

What we like: Has compatibility with Amazon Fire streaming devices and Alexa. Offers 4K resolution at a low cost.

What we dislike: Build quality and longevity are question marks.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.