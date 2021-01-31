The best 5-person tent

If you've decided a five-person tent is the correct size for your camping party, it's time to find your perfect tent. It's worth noting, however, that four-person and six-person tents are more common than five-person offerings, so you may choose to size up or down to give yourself more options.

In this guide, we look into tent types, season ratings, integrated groundsheets, and more — everything you need to think about before buying yourself a five-person tent. Additionally, we've included our top offerings, such as the ALPS Mountaineering Meramac 5-Person Tent, a durable option for warm-weather camping.

Considerations when choosing 5-person tents

Tent type

First off, it's up to you to decide the best type of tent to fit your needs. Dome tents are one of the most common types of five-person tents, since they're easy to pitch with just two poles. If you prefer a bit more headroom, opt for a cabin tent or other standing-height tent, such as a bell tent or conical tent. For those who aren't camping savvy or just want to save time, consider a pop-up tent or other instant tent. In the past, these types of tents were style over substance, but you can now find some quality options. Inflatable tents are another option for those who don't want to pitch a tent the conventional way, featuring inflatable beams instead of poles.

Size

Does a five-person tent fit five people inside? Yes. Does it fit five people inside comfortably with room to spare? Heck no. If you want a tent in which five people can actually sleep on their own air mattresses with extra room to store gear, what you want is a 10-person tent. A five-person tent is better suited to housing two people comfortably, either on a queen air mattress or two twin air mattresses, with space to store all the food and gear you need on your camping trip.

Features

Season rating

The season rating of a tent lets you know what kind of weather conditions it’s suitable for use in, from one-season tents for summer use only to four-season tents for year-round use.

Integrated groundsheet

An integrated groundsheet helps keep both drafts and bugs out of your tent, but it means you can't replace the groundsheet if it gets worn.

Price

Depending on the type of five-person tent you choose and its overall quality, you can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $800.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between single-wall and double-wall tents?

A. Single-wall tents are made from a single layer of waterproof fabric. They're extremely easy to pitch, but the inside of the tent can feel damp to the touch if it's been raining heavily or from condensation caused by breath and body heat. Double-wall tents have an "inner tent" that's covered by a waterproof rainfly. They're a little trickier to pitch, but they provide more insulation and the inner tent should stay dry inside, even if condensation forms inside the rainfly.

Q. How long do five-person tents take to pitch?

A. This depends on a wide range of factors, such as the type of tent you own, how experienced you are at setting up tents, and if you have somebody to help you. It can take anywhere from just a couple of minutes if you have an instant tent to 30 or 45 minutes if your tent is more complicated to pitch or you're erecting it solo.

5-person tents we recommend

Best of the best: ALPS Mountaineering Meramac 5-Person Tent

Our take: Well-made and durable, this tent should last for many years of camping trips to come.

What we like: Effective rainfly keeps you dry in wet weather. Features handy storage pockets and a gear loft. Dome shape makes it easy to pitch, even solo.

What we dislike: Mesh walls make it unsuitable for cold weather use.

Best bang for your buck: Moon Lence Instant Pop-Up 4- to 5-Person Camp Tent

Our take: An affordable instant tent for four to five people that takes just a few minutes to pitch.

What we like: Lightweight and compact when packed away, which is great if you have to walk to your pitch. Poles already in place for easy assembly. Integrated ground sheet.

What we dislike: Doesn't stand up well to wet weather.

Choice 3: Vidalido Conical Camping Tent

Our take: This conical tent is simple to pitch and has plenty of headroom, with space for five to six people.

What we like: Only has a single center pole so it takes just five to 10 minutes to pitch and peg out. Made from heavy-duty material. Rainfly is effective at keeping water out.

What we dislike: Some people find the center pole gets in the way.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.