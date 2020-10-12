The best 4K TV of 2020

For those looking for the clearest images and most vivid colors on their TV while also getting the most out of their content, a 4K television is a wise investment.

4K TVs offer 8.3 million pixels (3,840 x 2,160), which is four times as many as high-definition TVs offer. This results in more detail and often a brighter image with better contrast.

4K TVs become faster and more powerful every year, and as they grow in popularity, older options drop in price, though not necessarily in quality.

Our buying guide checks in with updated models and reliable options, and keeps you informed on all you need to know to enjoy the best 4K TV in your home.

Best 4K TVs of 2020

1. Samsung 75-Inch QLED Q80T Series: Our returning top pick, this large-sized new model offers incredible detail and bright colors.

2. LG Nano 8 Series NanoCell 65-Inch 4K TV: A new entry, we love the value this older model offers with its fast processing and vivid picture.

3. Sony X800G 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: We welcome back this large, fast option that comes at a low price.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Top smart TV considerations

Once you've settled on 4K resolution, the next step is to determine size. Currently, the largest 4K options are 85-inch models, while the smallest ones are typically between 40 and 45 inches. The length of a TV is measured from one diagonal to the other. Most common areas would do well with a 55- or 65-inch model; opt for a larger one for a more theatre-like experience, or a smaller model for cozier rooms.

Most 4K TVs offer high dynamic range (HDR), which provides a brighter image with better contrast. These two features are typically paired together, though an alternative to HDR is Dolby Vision, a similar standard.

OLED 4K TVs are increasingly popular. These TVs light each pixel individually, offering impressive detail and clarity. For those on a budget, you may want an LED TV, which backlights the pixels. The clarity is lower, but so too is the price. Samsung, however, offers their proprietary Quantum LED (QLED) TVs. These models come at a higher price but claim to offer a bright, more detailed image than OLED options.

Popular electronics companies as well as budget-friendly brands make 4K TVs. If you're already using devices from a specific company, you may want to stick with that brand as this offers better compatibility and ease of use.

It's also worth noting the series and year the 4K TV was made. New models are typically faster and more powerful than older ones, but sometimes the difference isn't that dramatic. You can find quality options that drop in price, especially when new models are set to be released.

You can find terrific value in 4K TVs for around $800 to $1,000. These vary in size, but models that are a year or so old still offer high quality. For those who want the newest and largest options, expect to pay anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

4K TV tips

Mount your TV. For the best viewing experience, mount the TV if possible and have a professional do so. The proper positioning of a TV enhances the viewing experience for all those who watch.

Opt for a soundbar. 4K TVs employ technology and innovation to enhance the image, but that means less attention is paid to sound. While it may be adequate, a high-quality soundbar offers impressive audio to go with your impressive visuals.

Clean as needed. TVs are likely to accumulate dust over time. Use a soft microfiber cloth to gently wipe the unit once every few weeks. Do not use any water or spray.

Update regularly. Like a computer, your TV should be updated any time new firmware comes out. This keeps your 4K TV working efficiently and safely.

Note the ports. Your 4K TV comes with HDMI and USB ports, but the number differs depending on the size and model. If you have multiple devices you want to connect, like a gaming console or soundbar, check to see if you have enough input options.

Use 4K services. A 4K TV is only effectively utilized if you have 4K content, so make sure you have access to it on your streaming service, gaming console, Blu-ray player, or cable box.

In-depth reviews for best 4K TVs

Best of the best: Samsung 75-Inch QLED Q80T Series

What we like: Among the largest sizes available, this high-end Samsung TV offers impressive detail and bright, bold colors.

What we dislike: One of the most expensive options available.

Best bang for your buck: LG Nano 8 Series NanoCell 65-Inch 4K TV

What we like: A large, fast, and powerful 4K TV from a trusted name at a decent price. Features fast processing and virtual assistant compatibility.

What we dislike: Model is a couple years old.

Choice 3: Sony X800G 65-Inch 4K Smart TV

What we like: High refresh rate, detailed images, and virtual assistant control. Large size at a relatively low price.

What we dislike: Lacks the brightness of similarly priced models.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.