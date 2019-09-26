The best 4K camcorder

If you purchased a 4K TV a couple of years ago in anticipation of the 4K video revolution . . . well, you're still waiting. Most television programming is still only offered in HD resolution.

But 4K video is on the way -- even if it seems to be moving at a snail's pace. You can speed up the process by shooting your own movies and videos in 4K resolution with a 4K camcorder.

Our favorite 4K camcorder is the Sony FDR-AX100/B 4K Video Camera. It has some incredible high-end features, making it a good option for those who have experience with shooting movies.

Considerations when choosing 4K camcorders

Action camcorders

For those who want to shoot 4K video where the camera needs to stand up to rugged conditions, an action 4K camcorder is the right choice.

An action camcorder may be attached to a bicycle or a skateboard, allowing you to shoot action video. It can also work as a video camera for a child, who may not take care of the unit as carefully as they should.

You often receive waterproof protection and a drop-protection case with an action camcorder. However, don't expect to have many options to manually control the quality of the shot with this type of camera.

Video camcorders

A 4K video camcorder is designed more as an artistic camera. It records great-looking movies, allowing you to control many aspects of the shot.

This design is more like a traditional camcorder -- you can hold it in your hand or place it on a tripod. It has a high-quality lens, so you typically receive better 4K video quality with this style of camcorder versus an action camcorder.

This video camera isn't designed for rugged conditions and will likely break if dropped from a height or into water.

Features

Remote control

Some 4K camcorders include WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity. Through this wireless connection, you can use an app on your smartphone to control the camera. This simplifies shooting selfie videos or shooting videos with the camera on a tripod.

HDMI port

If the camcorder has a port that can accept an HDMI cable, this is a handy feature. You can connect the unit to your 4K TV or HD TV and play the movie directly on the screen.

Mounting bracket

Many action 4K camcorders ship with mounting hardware so you can securely attach the camera to a bicycle or skateboard. If your camera doesn't have hardware included, you must purchase the bracket separately. Make sure it fits both your camera model and device.

Price

Prices for 4K video cameras vary significantly. Beginners can spend anywhere from $50 to $500 for a simple 4K camcorder. Those who want multiple manual control options may spend from $500 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Where can I watch my 4K videos?

A. You should be able to view 4K resolution movies on almost any screen. Even if you don't have a 4K resolution TV, the video just scales down to fit the HD resolution TV.

Q. I love HD video quality. What makes a 4K video so much better than HD video?

A. It's all about the resolution, referring to the number of pixels recorded. A 4K video records roughly eight million pixels per frame. An HD video records about two million pixels. This difference is noticeable on a high-quality display screen.

4K camcorders we recommend

Best of the best: Sony's FDR-AX100/B 4K Video Camera

Our take: When you're ready to take your movie-recording capabilities to the next level, this is the video camera you want.

What we like: Beyond 4K video resolution recording, this model has a host of manual control features aimed at experienced shooters.

What we dislike: Extremely expensive, so it's not made for beginners.

Best bang for your buck: AKASO's EK7000 4K Sports Action Camera

Our take: When you want to jump into the world of 4K video recording, this model is very easy to use and inexpensive.

What we like: Fun to use for rugged activities. Has a waterproof case, so it can be used safely around water.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer even intermediate-level shooting features or controls.

Choice 3: Panasonic's HC-WXF991K 4K Camcorder

Our take: Excellent video camera lens quality, which helps it create amazing 4K videos.

What we like: Compared to less expensive 4K video cameras, this model has strong low light performance. Shoots smooth videos with little to no camera shake.

What we dislike: Pricey. WiFi connection is not as reliable as we'd like to see.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.