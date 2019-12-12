The best 40-inch TV

Even though it seems like bigger is always better when it comes to flat-screen televisions, there are situations where a smaller TV fits perfectly. When you're using the TV in a small room where people are sitting within a few feet of the screen, a 40-inch TV is a great choice.

Although 40-inch TVs don't always have all the latest technologies, they're offered at a low price point. Our favorite 40-inch TV is Samsung's UN40M5300A 40-Inch HD Smart TV, which has better-than-average image quality compared to other HD resolution models.

Considerations when choosing 40-inch TVs

Resolution

With a 40-inch television, you can select either HD or 4K resolution in the screen. A 4K resolution TV can display 3840 x 2160 pixels, providing excellent image quality.

The majority of 40-inch televisions offer a maximum HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, making them less expensive than a 4K TV.

Because the majority of television programming is currently broadcast in HD resolution, you should be pleased with an HD resolution TV. If you want to make sure the screen is ready for the future, pick a 4K TV.

Refresh rate

Refresh rate determines how quickly the television refreshes the image on the screen. A 60 Hz screen is the minimum setting.

For the best results for sports programming, action movies, and gaming, look for a 40-inch TV with at least a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Features

Audio quality

A 40-inch television may not have the highest quality built-in speakers. You can add a soundbar to the screen, but if you're picking a 40-inch TV to save money, be aware that a soundbar adds $50 to $200 to the cost of the setup.

Smart TV

A 40-inch TV with smart TV capabilities is able to connect to the internet. This allows you to stream video, running apps on the television screen.

Internet connection

With a 40-inch smart TV, you're able to connect to the internet over WiFi or an ethernet cable. Some models only allow one type of connection, while others can use either connection.

Ports

HDMI, ethernet, and USB connection ports are all available with a 40-inch TVs. If you plan on connecting a set top box, a gaming console, and other devices, pick a 40-inch TV with plenty of ports.

Wall mount

If you'd like to mount your 40-inch TV to the wall, make sure you select a model that is VESA compatible. VESA is a standard that wall mount manufacturers follow, ensuring TVs and mounts that follow the standard work together. The TV and mount bracket hardware can be from different manufacturers, as long as they're both VESA compatible.

Price

40-inch televisions are available for between $150 and $600. A 4K resolution TV sits at the higher end of this price range, while an HD television is at the lower end of the range.

FAQ

Q. Should I only consider a 4K 40-inch TV?

A. Having 4K resolution in the TV prepares it nicely for future programming quality. However, to save money, a 40-inch TV often has a maximum HD resolution.

Q. How is a 40-inch TV measured?

A. The 40-inch screen size is measured from one corner to the opposite corner. The actual width of the screen runs 35 to 37 inches.

40-inch TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung's UN40M5300A 40-Inch HD Smart TV

Our take: Even though it doesn't have 4K resolution, it has impressive image quality with sharp images and excellent color accuracy.

What we like: Smart TV features are easy to set up over WiFi. Decent sound quality through the built-in speakers.

What we dislike: Expensive versus other 40-inch models. Limited to HD resolution.

Best bang for your buck: Sceptre's Slim 40-Inch HD TV with DVD Player

Our take: Great value for a 40-inch TV, and you receive a DVD player built into the TV body.

What we like: If you want to wall mount this television, you'll like the lightweight design. Below-average price versus competitors.

What we dislike: Older model, so it only has HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Choice 3: TCL's 40-Inch HD Roku Smart TV

Our take: Many people love the Roku smart TV interface built into this TCL model.

What we like: Allows you to connect to the internet over WiFi. Delivers 120 Hz refresh rate, which is great for sports.

What we dislike: Price is a little high. Remote control unit can be tricky to learn how to use.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.