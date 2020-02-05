The best 4-wheel hand truck

A 4-wheel hand truck is so practical that not owning one is a virtual crime against convenience. Not only are they all useful for transporting small- to medium-sized items, but convertible 4-wheel hand truck models even allow you to use them as an upright dolly for an added level of versatility. When buying a 4-wheel hand truck, it's important to choose one that will serve the specific needs that you have.

Our buying guide includes research and reviews to help you determine the best option for your needs. Check out our pick for best of the best, the Magna Cart Flatform 300-Pound-Capacity, Four-Wheel Folding Platform Truck. Don't be fooled by its simple design. It can carry more than you'd even want to attempt on your own.

Considerations when choosing 4-wheel hand trucks

Wheel design

The wheels of 4-wheel hand trucks vary in both size and design. Most wheels measure between 2 and 8 inches in diameter. Larger wheels are meant to handle a heavier load, while smaller ones can manage small- to medium-sized loads. Small casters are easier to maneuver than most large wheels.

Some 4-wheel hand trucks include large front wheels and small rear casters. This design offers a nice compromise between the two. You can also find some hand trucks that include large inflatable tires, which are good for rolling over rough surfaces and large obstacles.

Material

Aluminum is a popular option for 4-wheel hand trucks, as it's both lightweight and strong. Steel-framed tubular hand trucks are nearly as lightweight as aluminum but are quite a bit stronger.

Glass-filled nylon plastic frames are a relatively new development. They're moderately durable but, more importantly, they're up to 30% lighter than most other types of frames due to their synthetic construction.

Platform size

Platform size impacts the size of the items that you can transport on your 4-wheel hand truck. The majority of hand truck platforms are between 20 and 30 inches long and from 16 to 20 inches wide. Although a larger platform is easier for large items, it can also be more difficult to maneuver. You can also find some hand trucks that have extendable platforms.

Take note of the dimensions of the hand truck you are considering before you buy to get an idea of whether it can handle the items you need to move.

Load capacity

Load capacity refers to the amount of weight that a hand truck can carry without sustaining any sort of damage. Every 4-wheel hand truck should have a load capacity stated in the manufacturer's specifications. Convertible hand trucks usually have two different load-capacity numbers based on their configuration.

The majority of 4-wheel hand trucks can handle between 300 and 1,000 pounds of weight. The higher the load capacity, the more expensive a hand truck will usually be. Most 300-pound models are fine for water jugs, books, or small furniture. However, if you need to transport any sort of heavy equipment, you should consider a hand truck with a higher load capacity.

Storage size

While convertible models often fold relatively flat, standard models can be a bit unwieldy if they don't have a folding function. Pay attention to the size of a 4-wheel hand truck when in use as well as its storage size. Both of these measurements should be provided by the manufacturer. If you have plenty of storage room to spare, then a large non-folding hand truck will do just fine. However, if you're trying to save space, opt for a folding model.

Features

Convertible option

Some 4-wheel hand trucks can be used both as a "flatbed" style rolling cart and a stand-up 2-wheel dolly. Hand trucks with this convertible feature are the most versatile. Not only are they useful in two different configurations, but they're often the easiest to store as well.

Color

The most popular colors for 4-wheel hand trucks are green, black, orange, red, blue, grey, and industrial silver. While most people might not be concerned with the color of their hand truck, others prefer that their tools all match or at least compliment one another.

Ergonomic design

The handle of your 4-wheel hand truck should be easy to grip and relatively comfortable. Handles covered in soft or rubberized plastic are best for keeping your hands from feeling too much strain when moving large, heavy items.

Price

Most 4-wheel hand trucks cost between $40 and $475. For around $40, 4-wheel hand trucks are basic models with load capacities of up to 350 pounds. For $200, you can get a convertible 4-wheel hand truck that can handle up to 800 pounds. If you spend as much as $475, you should expect to find a highly rugged convertible hand truck with angled dolly casters and a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds.

FAQ

Q. Which wheels work best for carrying items up and down stairs?

A. For moving items up and down stairs, curbs, and other obstacles, large inflatable tires are the best option. Keep in mind that you should limit your hand truck use on stairs, as it can be dangerous.

Q. Do all loads need to be secured?

A. In theory, yes. However, it's not very practical to think that you'll always be able to strap your loads down before using your hand truck. A good rule of thumb is that the more bumpy your route will be, the more likely it is that you should secure your load.

4-wheel hand trucks we recommend

Best of the best: Welcom's Magna Cart Flatform 300-Pound-Capacity Four-Wheel Folding Platform Truck

Our take: A large hand cart that folds down to a small size for storage.

What we like: Has a 36-inch telescoping handle. Small folding storage size. Load capacity of 300 pounds.

What we dislike: Wheels wear out quickly if used regularly on rough surfaces.

Best bang for your buck: Wellmax's Pushcart Dolly

Our take: Easy to use, and easy to afford.

What we like: Wheels that rotate 360 degrees. Center backing piece on handle keeps items in place. Moderately large platform at 29 x 19 inches.

What we dislike: Some users reported wheels locking up at times.

Choice 3: Cosco Products' Shifter Folding Hand Truck

Our take: A simple, sturdy, and affordably priced hand truck that comes in a number of interesting colors.

What we like: Available in orange, green, and pink. Lightweight design. Converts between 2-wheel and 4-wheel positions.

What we dislike: Some users reported that the wheels were smaller than they would have liked.

