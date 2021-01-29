3D printing may seem like the stuff of futuristic sci-fi movies, but these days, you can actually find at-home 3D printers at a reasonable price. That means you can create three-dimensional objects, including tools, jewelry, and toys, with just the aid of your computer. But the printer has to have material to turn into these 3D objects, which is why you need a high-quality 3D printing liquid. It’s composed of a special resin that hardens when exposed to certain types of light. Each 3D printing liquid hardens differently, though, so you have to use the right type for the project you’re working on.

Not sure how to choose? You’ll find all the tips necessary to help you find the best 3D printing liquid for your next project. We’ve included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick from Anycubic, which cures quickly and is available in various bright, bold colors.

Considerations when choosing 3D printing liquids

Types of 3D printing liquid

The type of object you’re making and how you plan to use it is always the most important consideration when deciding which kind of 3D printing liquid you should buy.

Standard is usually the cheapest type and has a smooth finish. It can capture fine details, but it’s somewhat delicate, making it best for non-functional objects like home decorations or artwork.Durable resists wear and tear extremely well and is slightly flexible, making it suitable for functional objects. It offers fair impact resistance, but it doesn’t work as well for items that have thin walls.Tough cures so well that it’s similar to the durability of ABS plastic. It isn’t that flexible, though, so it can be prone to breaking. However, it can be used for functional items.Rigid is fortified with ceramic or glass particles to form very rigid objects. It offers good heat-resistance, but it can be brittle. It’s usually used for electrical housings and fixtures.Heat-resistant is used for objects that are exposed to high temperatures, though it can be fairly breakable and doesn’t work well for items that feature thin walls.Flexible isn’t made of rubber, but it’s extremely flexible and impact-resistant when cured. It breaks down over time, though, particularly with sun exposure. It doesn’t work well for items with thin walls.



Features

Color

When choosing a color for your 3D printing liquid, think about the object you’re making. If you want it to have a uniform color throughout, it’s best to purchase the liquid in your chosen color. However, if you’re working on an art project, you may prefer to buy a white, paintable liquid, so you can get the colors just right.

Some more expensive 3D printing liquids cure completely clear. If you need a fully transparent model, you’ll need to spend more on this special resin.

Detail level

Some 3D printing liquids can create greater detail in the final cured objects than others. They cost more, but for projects that require fine details, you’ll need to splurge.

Keep in mind that the quality of your 3D printer matters, too. Even with a more expensive 3D printing liquid, a low-quality DLP 3D printer can’t print ultrafine details.

Odor

3D printing liquids often have a pretty strong odor, but some are designed to have a subtler scent than others. You should always work in a well-ventilated space and wear a respirator when using a 3D printing liquid, but most people prefer working with a low-odor formula.

Quantity

3D printing liquid is available in different quantities. The most common container size holds 500 milliliters (ml) or 500 grams (g), but you can find some larger sizes. Check the product description to make sure you’ll have enough 3D printing liquid for your project.

Price

You’ll typically pay between $20 and $30 for a 500ml or 500g container of 3D printing liquid. For clear or high-detail resin, though, expect to pay between $30 and $40.

FAQ

Q. Is 3D printing with liquid better than 3D printing with filament?

A. Many 3D printing enthusiasts prefer printers that use liquid rather than filament because liquid offers higher resolution and creates products with a smoother finish. A printer that uses liquid is also less likely to get clogged.

Q. How should I store 3D printing liquid?

A. Keep your 3D printing liquid in a dry spot with good ventilation. The ideal temperature for storage varies from brand to brand, but it’s usually best to keep the liquid at 50 to 77 degrees.

3D printing liquids we recommend

Best of the best: Anycubic Plant-Based UV Resin

Our take: Available in plenty of bold colors and featuring a less-potent scent, this eco-friendly durable printing liquid is versatile enough for plenty of 3D printing projects.

What we like: Made of biodegradable soybean oil. Offers a low-odor formula. Comes in a variety of bright colors. Doesn’t take long to cure.

What we dislike: Some colors go out of stock easily.

Best bang for your buck: ELEGOO 3D Rapid Resin LCD UV-Curing Resin

Our take: A standard printing liquid that works well for a wide range of projects and cures easily with UV light.

What we like: Made of resin that can be cured for transparent projects. Comes in various bright colors. Works with most DLP, LCP, and SLA 3D printers. Has a budget-friendly price tag.

What we dislike: Texture is somewhat runny, but that can make it easier to clean up.

Choice 3: eSUN General Purpose Photopolymer Resin for LCD 3D Printers

Our take: A good all-purpose standard printing liquid that comes in a spill-proof bottle and creates dependable objects.

What we like: Works with most LCD printers that use 405-nanometer wavelength light. Bottle’s inner cap prevents spills. Cures well.

What we dislike: Colors can fade with sun exposure.

