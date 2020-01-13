The best 3D printer under $500

The concept of creating whatever you can imagine at the press of a button has finally been realized with the advent of 3D printing, and you don't have to break the bank to start printing your own desktop creations.

While it may take a bit of practice to get the hang of making awesome 3D models, picking out a reliable 3D printer for under $500 is relatively easy. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the user-friendly FlashForge Finder 3D Printer, which is both reliable and easy to set up.

Considerations when choosing 3D printers under $500

Software

Since all 3D printers are different and each relies on its own software, it's a good idea to ensure that your favorite 3D-modeling programs are compatible with your preferred 3D printer.

Connectivity options

It's convenient to simply press the print button on your 3D modeling software to begin printing your newest creation, but if your 3D printer isn't able to connect to your WiFi network, you have to go through the hassle of directly connecting your PC with a USB cable or transferring the 3D model to a flash drive and plugging it into the printer. Ensure that your favorite modeling software programs are fully compatible with the 3D printers you're considering.

Adjustability

If you're happy printing from a massive library of free online models, you can save money by buying a 3D printer that doesn't feature an array of adjustable options needed for crafting original pieces.

Size

3D printers are produced in a range of sizes, so measuring your available desktop space helps to narrow down which model is the best fit for your needs.

Features

Filament compatibility

Most 3D printers rely on ABS or PLA plastic filament spools, but there are a few alternatives available, such as incredibly durable nylon, PETG for liquid containers, and decorative sandstone filaments. If you need your models to be more flexible, sturdy, or stylish than hard plastic, make sure the 3D printer you have your eye on is capable of using your preferred filament types before you buy.

User interface

A basic user interface featuring a large selection dial and a few unmarked buttons is still usable, but when you're just getting started with the basics of 3D printing, a brightly colored touchscreen goes a long way toward making each print that much less complicated.

Price

You may be pleasantly surprised at the number of quality 3D printers available for under $500, but as with most major tech purchases, the pricier models tend to be the better investment in the long run. While the most affordable 3D printers are great for learning the basics and printing fairly small models, convenient features such as WiFi connectivity and a heated build plate tend to become more commonplace in the $300 to $500 price range.

FAQ

Q. What's the best filament color for 3D printing?

A. PLA and ABS filaments are available in a vibrant rainbow of colors, but if you intend to paint your models, it's a good idea to print with neutral tones, such as beige or white, or choose a transparent filament. If you aren't going to paint your creations, your favorite colors are certainly the best options.

Q. I've noticed that "supports" are mentioned quite a bit when someone is setting up a 3D model for printing. What are supports?

A. Supports are disposable printed pieces that ensure a model's structural stability while it is being printed. For example, a realistic scorpion model would likely require the addition of many little supports to prop up the arcs of the arachnid's curved tail, raised claws, and inverted V-shaped legs during the printing process. Once the model is complete, you need to remove its support pieces to enjoy the finished design.

3D printers under $500 we recommend

Best of the best: FlashForge's Finder 3D Printer

Our take: The simple setup, wealth of handy connectivity options, and overall reliability of the FlashForge Finder 3D make it an excellent introduction to 3D printing.

What we like: Convenient slide-in printer plate. WiFi and cloud connectivity. Surprisingly quiet operation. Easy to precisely calibrate for level prints. Color touchscreen.

What we dislike: Only capable of holding small spools of filament.

Best bang for your buck: Monoprice's Select Mini 3D Printer V2

Our take: This budget 3D printer includes many more useful features than you may expect, including WiFi connectivity, a heated plate for easy print removal, and the ability to make complex models.

What we like: Especially affordable. Pre-calibrated. Fits all types of filament. Small desktop footprint. Includes MicroSD card and filament spool. Heated build plate.

What we dislike: A touchscreen display would be nice.

Choice 3: Comgrow's Creality Ender 3 3D Printer

Our take: If you have the patience to put together this 3D printer, its unmatched reliability, ability to put out complicated designs, and decent price make it a nice option for beginners.

What we like: Printing nozzle heats quickly. Once assembled, it stays leveled and calibrated. Prints surprisingly detailed models. Resumes printing after a power outage.

What we dislike: Having to assemble your 3D printer isn't fun.

