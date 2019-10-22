The best 3D pen

Ever wonder what it would look like if coloring books could come to life? Now you can find out with 3D pens, which allow you to make 3D structures that you can hold in your hands.

3D pens operate similarly to glue guns. Simply feed colored filaments into one end and watch them melt to create structural designs as they're fed through the nib. Creations can be fun freeform shapes, or they can also take the form of jewelry, wall art, and home décor.

Our buying guide will help you find the right 3D pen for your needs. We're including our favorite model, the MYNT3D Professional 3D Printing Pen, which is easy to operate and offers a broad range of temperatures.

Considerations when choosing 3D pens

Temperature

Temperature range: It's important to know the temperature range of your 3D pen so you can buy the right filaments. PLA filament must be heated to between 320°F and 428°F to work, while ABS filaments require more heat at 35°F to 482°F. To be able to use both, look for 3D pens that cover both ranges or at the very least, have an overlap.

Temperature controls: Some 3D pens will automatically adjust settings on their own based on your filament type. Other pens will require manual changes, which can be adjusted in increments of 1 to 10 degrees at a time.

Speed

Simple 3D pens dispense filaments at only one speed, whereas more advanced models offer three or more. Having the option to adjust the speed means you'll have more control over the pen and obviously, your design. With that said, if you're new to using a 3D pen, it's a good idea to always begin on the slowest setting and work your way toward faster ones.

Removable nozzle

Pens with removable nozzles are ideal, especially since you're able to take it apart and diagnose any issues. Clogging is especially common in 3D pens, and if the nozzle isn't removable, it's unlikely you'll ever be able to use the pen again. While this feature tends to cost a little more, it's well worth it to maintain your 3D pen instead of spending the money to continually replace it.

Accessories

Each 3D pen set features different accessories, and the majority of them include filaments to get you started right out of the box. Some kits come with safety protectors, either in the form of finger protectors or metal shields, which prevent little fingers from getting burned by the hot nib. Other kits provide coloring books where you can trace designs to practice your 3D pen skills.

Wired vs. wireless

Wired 3D pens

Pros: These can be charged via USB or through an AC adapter, so usage is not interrupted except when you replace the filament.

Cons: The cord can get in the way, especially if you're not sitting right next to an outlet. The power cords in many 3D pens are very short, so you may not have much range of motion.

Wireless 3D pens

Pros: These pens offer the most amount of freedom as they're cordless. Some models can even be used while they're charging.

Cons: If the battery dies in the middle of the project, it comes to a screeching halt until you're powered up again.

Filament types

ABS

ABS filaments are cost-effective but require higher melting temperatures. Unfortunately, the high-temperature burn can emit fumes that irritate sensitive eyes and skin. As a result, it's recommended to only use ABS filaments in well-ventilated areas.

PLA

PLA filaments are more expensive but burn at a lower temperature. Made from biodegradable and some food-grade materials, PLA filaments are a more natural option with less irritating fumes. They take longer to cool than ABS filaments, but overall, this is a small compromise for a much better product.

Price

You can find inexpensive 3D pens for less than $40, but they're best for first-timers as they have limited settings. For more ambitious, seasoned creators, midrange 3D pens cost between $40 and $60. Sophisticated and capable creators do best with a range of settings and features, so expect to spend between $100 and $150 for these models.

FAQ

Q. My kid is left-handed. Will they have trouble using a 3D pen?

A. For the most part, they will be just fine. To avoid pulling their hand across their designs, though, your kid can rotate a surface, like a plate or piece of paper, to make their hand motions more seamless and comfortable.

Q. How much are filament replacements?

A. ABS replacements are less expensive, and you can get a few hundred feet for less than $20 from some manufacturers. PLA replacements are quite pricey, so you'll spend around $20 for approximately 200 feet in some cases.

3D pens we recommend

Best of the best: MYNT3D's Professional 3D Printing Pen

Our take: User-friendly pen that is especially accessible for young users. Easy to operate and comfortable grip.

What we like: Comes with starter filament so you can get started designing right out of the box. Adjustable temperature and speed settings.

What we dislike: Short power cord. Heat up time is longer than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Tecboss' Upgraded M1 3D Printing Pen

Our take: Affordable option if your kid is new to 3D pens and needs to get their bearings.

What we like: Waste-free design means you won't burn through filaments between creations.

What we dislike: It takes a while for filaments to dry, and the power cord could be a bit longer.

Choice 3: 3Doodlers' Start Essentials 3D Printing Set

Our take: Ergonomic design that accommodates little hands.

What we like: Safety settings prevents burns. Wireless capability. Can also be used while it charges.

What we dislike: Pricey replacement filaments make this model an ongoing investment.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.