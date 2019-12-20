The best 3D glasses

3D technology has the ability to take you out of a mundane 2D entertainment experience and hurl you into a world of texture and color. Whether you plan to use 3D glasses for movies or gaming, it's important to have ones of good quality.

If you're ready to get a new pair of 3D glasses, read our buying guide to help you choose the best pair. Our top choice, 3DHeaven Ultra-Clear 3D Active Rechargeable Shutter Glasses, offers some of the most advanced technology for use with DLP Link 3D projectors.

Considerations when choosing 3D glasses

Types of 3D glasses

Anaglyph 3D glasses use different colors to create a double image that your brain then merges into a single image. Anaglyph glasses are the traditional blue and red style that have been around since the mid-20th century. They don't require any power source in order to work.

Polarized 3D glasses use different types of polarization in each lens so that each eye only views one of the superimposed images at a time. Polarized 3D glasses are passive like anaglyph 3D glasses, meaning they don't require batteries.

Active shutter glasses use battery power to create the illusion of three dimensions. They only work with special projectors or television sets. The glasses flicker on and off in an alternate pattern, so you only see the image through one eye at a time.

Size

If you want the very best 3D glasses, don't go for "one size fits all" models. Look for glasses that have both adult and children's sizes. Not only is it best for your comfort, it makes for a better viewing experience if the lenses are proportional to the position of your eyes.

Battery

For active shutter 3D glasses, the battery life is an important factor. Furthermore, rechargeable batteries are preferable to disposable ones -- it ends up saving you time and money in the long run.

Features

Clip-on design

Some (mostly passive) 3D glasses come in a clip-on design. These glasses are lightweight and work great for those that already use prescription glasses. It's usually pretty awkward to wear standard 3D glasses over a pair of prescription frames, so if you're tired of struggling with two sets of glasses, consider a set of clip-on 3D frames.

Power-save mode

If you have a pair of 3D glasses with power-save mode, you don't have to worry about wasting battery life if you forget to turn them off. Power-save mode detects when the glasses are not being used and shuts them off until the next time they're needed.

Price

Most 3D glasses cost between $2 and $25 each. For around $2, 3D glasses are usually anaglyph glasses that are made from cardboard. For $10 each, you can get slightly more advanced polarized glasses, similar to those used in many IMAX theaters. At around $25, 3D glasses are most often active shutter glasses that require batteries.

FAQ

Q. Are there any side effects associated with wearing 3D glasses?

A. Some minor vision problems may become more apparent when wearing 3D glasses. Some users may also feel eye fatigue, dizziness, or headaches, though these symptoms are not serious.

Q. Am I at risk of an eye infection from wearing 3D glasses at a movie theater?

A. Though not likely, it's always possible to contract an illness when wearing items used by the general public. If you're concerned about using 3D glasses provided by a movie theater, invest in your own pair of 3D glasses.

3D glasses we recommend

Best of the best: 3DHeaven's Ultra-Clear 3D Active Rechargeable Shutter Glasses

Our take: Durable, high-quality active 3D glasses for general use.

What we like: One of the most comfortable models due to the soft rubberized plastic construction. Extremely fast refresh rate of 144Hz.

What we dislike: Don't work with Mitsubishi and Samsung DLP TVs.

Best bang for your buck: Boblov's Active Shutter 3D Glasses

Our take: An inexpensive and stylish set of 3D glasses.

What we like: Great battery life. The most advanced shutter technology available. Durable.

What we dislike: Not compatible with Sony or Epson components.

Choice 3: AoHeng's 3D Clip-On Polarized Lenses

Our take: Perfect for moviegoers with prescription glasses.

What we like: Polarized lenses. Lightweight. Attach well to most prescription glasses.

What we dislike: Only work as passive 3D glasses, not active shutter enabled.

