The best 28 deals on a crucial weekend for holiday shopping

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great deals to be had out there.

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet — or want to treat yourself to a little something special after such a rough year — it’s time to get serious about making sure that all your gifts arrive on time. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to get it done if you shop around for the best values.

We’ve gathered some of today’s best deals to help you finish off your shopping with time -- and money -- to spare.

Best deals of the weekend

Echo Show 8: $79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

This Alexa-powered video display is the perfect gift for anyone who loves smart devices. Its 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound allows you to make video calls, watch your favorite TV shows and movies, and listen to music, audiobooks, and podcasts, as well as manage your smart lights, security devices, and thermostat.

Black & Decker FusionBlade Personal Blender: $27.99 at Macy’s (was $47.99)

With this handy personal blender, your friend or relative can whip up smoothies -- or a frozen cocktail -- with ease. Its steel blades can effectively crush ice for a super smooth blend, and the two 20-ounce jars come with travel lids to take them on-the-go.

Clinique Jumbo Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator: $66.50 at Ulta (was $95)

This gel-cream moisturizer works for any skin type to provide an instant moisture boost that lasts up to 72 hours. It contains hyaluronic acid that binds moisture to the skin, as well as activated aloe water to help with moisture absorption. It doesn’t contain any fragrance to irritate the skin either.

Stoic Women’s Black Cropped Insulated Jacket: $38.98 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

A comfy cropped winter jacket like the one is perfect for staying warm on active winter days. The insulated puffer design features synthetic filling that can trap heat even in damp conditions, and the secure pockets make it easy to keep your phone and keys safely within reach.

Amazon Blink Outdoor XT2 2-Camera System: $109.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $179.99)

If you know someone who wants to upgrade their home security measures, this camera system can make it easy to monitor your home all day. Its plug-in design allows for a quick, easy set-up, and the 1080P HD feed provides crystal clear images. The two-way audio lets you talk with visitors, too.

Cuisinart Contact Griddler with Smoke-Less Mode: $139.99 at Kohl’s (was $159.99)

Miss grilling during the cold winter months? This indoor grill is perfect for grilling chicken, beef, fish, and pork and heats up to 425 degrees. The plates are reversible, too, so it also makes the perfect griddle for pancakes and bacon. It even works as a panini press.

NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Elliptical: $1999.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $2299.99)

Make it easier for your loved one to stay fit at home with this top-of-the-line elliptical. It offers 26 digital resistance levels to make the workouts as challenging as needed and includes a 1-year iFIT membership for preloaded workouts and access to personal trainers in real-time.

Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in: $1097.99 at Amazon (was $1299)

An awesome TV makes an excellent gift for the movie buff or avid gamer on your shopping list. Its large screen minimizes motion blur to provide a crispness to sports action and action sequences in movies. You can also use the built-in Alexa to change channels, find movies and shows, and even control your smart home devices.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set: $249.99 at Sephora (was $300)

This versatile styling wand will win over anyone who loves to change up their hairstyle. It includes three barrels in different sizes that are easy to swap in and out, and the ceramic surface helps keep the hair smooth and shiny. The wand’s rapid-response digital technology also keeps the heat even across the barrel to limit damage.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3” Touchscreen Laptop: $749.99 at Best Buy (was $999.99)

This laptop is a very thoughtful gift for any student or loved one who’s working from home. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that keeps performance high, and its substantial high-bandwidth RAM allows you to open multiple programs and browser windows at one time. Its 360-degree hinge makes it easy to use the touch and pen input, too.

DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit: $249 at Home Depot (was $357.93)

Whether you need a gift for the handyperson in your life or you like to do your own DIY projects, this tool kit is a dream come true. It includes a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, and circular saw, plus two batteries, a charger, and a tool bag. It’s backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo: $129.99 at Macy’s (was $224.99)

For that relative who’s always running short on time, this Instant Pot makes getting a delicious meal on the table much easier. It can perform 11 functions, including slow cooking, pressure cooking, baking, and air frying, and the generous 8-quart size is large enough to feed any hungry family.

Coach Rambler Leather Crossbody Bag: $276.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $395)

This gorgeous genuine leather bag makes a lovely gift for a friend or relative -- or even just a treat for yourself. It boasts a large interior compartment, an interior zip pocket, an exterior back slip pocket, and interior card slots to hold all your essentials, and the turnlock closure keeps them all secure.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $224.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $379.99)

Cleaning up around the house can be so much easier with this handy robotic vacuum on the scene. It offers three brush types for more thorough cleaning, allows you to control the cleaning with voice commands or the app, and can run for two hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch: $379.99 at Best Buy (was $479.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 can make the holidays for a loved one who wants a smartwatch with a classic timepiece look. It allows you to take calls, text, stream music, and get push notifications. It also monitors your fitness and health stats, all while sporting a premium leather band and water-resistant watch face.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Maker Bundle: $142.49 at Amazon (was $189.99)

If you have a friend or relative who’s trying to drink more water, this SodaStream bundle can make it much tastier and more fun. It includes the sparkling water maker, CO2 cylinders, carbonating bottles, and flavor drops, so you can make sparkling water in just a few seconds.

Backcountry Men’s Wasatch Crest Hybrid Jacket: $48.98 at Backcountry (was $139.95)

This versatile jacket is perfect for winter hikes or runs. It features strategically placed synthetic insulation to keep your core warm, and the quick-drying fabric makes sure you stay cool and comfortable even when you’re on the move. The reflective details on the sleeves make it ideal for early morning or after dark excursions too.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: $17.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Give the gift of easy, convenient streaming this holiday season with this super affordable Fire TV Stick model. It provides fast, full HD streaming and access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and Disney+. The voice-activated remote makes it easy to find movies and shows, too.

Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware: $199.99 at Macy’s (was $334.99)

Whether you need to stock your own kitchen or know a budding home chef who needs the right tools, this cookware set is the perfect starter kit. It includes saucepans, skillets, and a pasta insert. All of the cookware is dishwasher safe.

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

Your favorite workout junkie will love these fully wireless, water-resistant headphones that provide up to 9 hours of listening time per charge. They offer volume and track controls on each earbud and feature a microphone, so you can also take calls while exercising.

Le Creuset 4-Qt. Rectangular Covered Casserole Baking Dish: $91.99 at Macy’s (was $159.99)

If you’re looking to upgrade your bakeware, this lovely baking dish can take your baking and roasting game to the next level. It boasts excellent heat retention and distribution for even cooking, and the smooth enamel interior makes cleanup a breeze.

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double: $71.21 at Backcountry (was $94.95)

This insulated blanket is perfect for anyone who camps or tailgates regularly. It’s made of durable ripstop nylon and features a water-repellent finish, so you can lay it directly on the ground without worry. It’s wide enough to fit two people.

DevaCurl DevaDryer & DevaFuser: $99 at Ulta (was $159)

the curly-haired person in your life will love how this dryer transforms their curls. It provides 360-degree airflow that helps enhance natural curls and waves, and the three temperature settings and two speeds allow you to control the drying perfectly.

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller Attachment Set: $149.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $199.99)

This fun KitchenAid stand mixer attachment is the perfect gift option for that relative who wants to give making homemade pasta a try. It can make spaghetti, fettuccine, lasagna, tortellini, and egg noodles and includes a wooden cleaning brush to keep the attachment in proper working order.

Optishot 2 SwingPad Golf Simulator: $399.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $499.95)

Golf fans will love this golf simulator that lets you play a round no matter the time or weather conditions. It features infrared sensors that track your swing to provide real-time feedback, and the pad can simulate the conditions of 15 gold-rated golf courses.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set: $199.96 at Sur la Table (was $604)

This knife set was designed with help from professional chefs, and it includes high-quality knives that cover all the bases. Made from precision-forged, high-carbon stainless steel, the blades are all ice-hardened to improve durability, rust resistance, and sharpness -- and the handles are practically unbreakable.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit: $20 at Sephora (was $40)

This gorgeous highlighter kit will be a welcome addition to any beauty junkie’s makeup collection. It contains four metallic powders that provide a bold glow to the skin and can be used on the eyes, face, and body. The formula doesn't include any parabens, sulfates, or phthalates either.

Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Hot Water Dispenser: $59.88 (was $84.99)

This drip coffee maker is an excellent addition to any kitchen because it’s perfect for both hot and cold coffee. It can make up to 12 cups at a time, allows for 24-hour advanced programming, and even functions as a hot water dispenser for preparing tea, hot chocolate, or instant oatmeal.

