The best 2-in-1 shampoo

A proper hair-washing routine typically begins with a shampoo, a rinse, another shampoo, a rinse, a conditioner, a wait, then a final rinse. Many people really don't have enough time to devote to such a regimen.

One popular solution is a 2-in-1 shampoo, which combines shampoo and conditioner in a single application. The product creates lather like a regular shampoo, then activates a leave-in conditioner after rinsing. A 2-in-1 shampoo is especially appealing to men who routinely avoid using a conditioner altogether.

Our top pick is the Jack Black Double-Header Shampoo + Conditioner, a salon-quality shampoo/conditioner that works well with just one application.

Considerations when choosing 2-in-1 shampoos

Type of hair

Two-in-one shampoo/conditioner brands are generally formulated to address the same hair types as standard stand-alone shampoos or conditioners. The first 2-in-1 brands introduced to the public were specifically designed for users with fine hair. The shampoo component included hair thickeners, while the leave-in conditioner added moisture.

For those with other hair types, the package information should provide an idea of whether the product addresses those issues. Some formulas include multiple oils to add moisture at every step, which is good for those with dry hair. Oily hair formulas contain very few additional oils, but they should include sulfates or salicylic acid as drying agents.

Users with naturally curly hair should consider a dry-hair formula, while those with color-treated hair need to look for a milder product that will not strip away the dye.

Other hair issues

Dandruff and flaky scalp are both conditions that can be addressed with a medicated or vitamin-enhanced 2-in-1 shampoo. The package information should mention the product's suitability for dandruff treatment, but looking at the list of ingredients should also help. Ingredients such as sulfur, salicylic acid or pyrithione zinc work well on dandruff and flaking.

Thinner hair will benefit from 2-in-1 shampoos higher in vitamins, proteins and natural oils. Chlorine-damaged hair responds best to brands high in moisturizers and Vitamin C.

Features

Additional supplements

As with stand-alone shampoos and conditioners, manufacturers tend to create special blends of vitamins, natural oils, and fragrances to help their products stand out on store shelves. Many contain a blend of vitamins A, B, and E to add strength and shine. Other ingredients include argan, olive, and coconut oils for moisture. Some formulas include plant extracts for fragrance and oil control.

Tear-free formula

Many 2-in-1 shampoos are formulated for adult users, which means they can irritate the user's eyes on contact. Parents who want their younger children to use 2-in-1 shampoos need to check the product information specifically for a no-tears or tear-free formula.

Price

For the most part, retail prices for 2-in-1 shampoos are comparable to their stand-alone competitors, starting around $5 for a basic formula. Expect to pay $15 to $20 for brands that treat dandruff, work with color-treated hair or have a no-tears formula. Salon-quality 2-in-1 shampoos packed with nutrients and botanical ingredients can cost $35 or more.

FAQ

Q. I'm new to using a shampoo and conditioner combination. How often should I use a 2-in-1 formula?

A. Many hair care experts do not recommend daily shampooing and conditioning because it can strip away the hair's natural oils and cause dryness. Using a 2-in-1 shampoo once or twice a week should be sufficient for most hair types.

Q. How does a 2-in-1 shampoo keep the washing and the conditioning actions separate?

A. The secret ingredient in a 2-in-1 shampoo is water. The formula contains a form of silicone, which remains intact during the initial shampooing stage. When the shampoo is rinsed out with water, the silicone is released and becomes a leave-in conditioner.

2-in-1 shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Jack Black's Double-Header Shampoo + Conditioner

Our take: Jack Black shampoo is on the expensive side, but we recommend it for men who want a fast and effective one-step hair-washing process.

What we like: Minimal amount of product required for good results. Light fragrance. Very clean rinse, no oily residue. Does not affect hair coloring.

What we dislike: Very strong eye irritation on contact. Some users report noticeable hair dryness after use.

Best bang for your buck: Pert's Classic Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Our take: For those seeking an economical alternative to salon-grade 2-in-1 shampoos, the Pert brand is easy to find on store shelves and comes in six different formulations.

What we like: Strong brand name. Sold in economical multi-packs. Develops good lather. Pleasant scent.

What we dislike: Formulation is not as concentrated as previous Pert products. Sticky or oily residue reported.

Choice 3: Old Spice's 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Our take: Fans of Old Spice products will appreciate the 2-in-1 shampoo's exotic and masculine fragrance, along with its economy-size packaging.

What we like: Packaged in large containers, it's very economical. Develops a rich lather. Very masculine scent. Rinses clean; leaves hair manageable.

What we dislike: Conditioner can be more noticeable than shampoo. Fragrance does not last long.

