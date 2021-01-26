The best 11-person tent

Camping in a large group of friends or family members can be great fun, but you'll need ample sleeping space. An 11-person tent is roomy enough to fit a group of up to 11, or a smaller group with more capacity for airbeds, luggage, and some living space.

Keep reading for our guide to 11-person tents to give yourself a better idea of the most important factors to consider before purchasing. At the end, we've included some recommended tents, like the Ozark Trail 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent, which is spacious and easy to pitch.

Considerations when choosing 11-person tents

Tent type

One of your first decisions should be the type of tent you want to buy. If you aren't the most confident camper, we'd recommend an inflatable tent with air-filled "poles" or an instant tent, which already has the poles in place, ready to slot together. Long tunnel tents and tall cabin tents are among the most common types of large tents. Dome tents are usually reserved for smaller sizes.

Size

It makes sense that an 11-person tent would fit 11 people, but it isn't that simple. While you might be able to fit 11 people on camping mats, sleeping shoulder to shoulder, if you want air mattresses and room to store gear, you'll need a bigger tent. An 11-person tent will fit five to six people comfortably, so if you actually want to sleep 11 people with room to breathe, you're best off buying two 11-person tents. It's also worth noting that true 11-person tents are few and far between, so you may prefer to buy a 10- or 12-person tent instead, depending on the size of your camping group.

Features

Living area

Some large tents have a dedicated living area, in which to set up a table or store food and gear, though it may double as a sleeping area if you want to fit more people in your tent.

Internal storage

It's nice to have some internal storage pockets to hold items you want easy access to, as well as hanging points for lanterns.

Price

Basic 11-person tents start at around the $150 mark, though don't expect options at this price point to be especially durable or good in wet weather. High-end models cost anywhere from $600 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I keep my tent in good condition?

A. Always make sure your tent is dry and clear of debris when you pack it down to help avoid mold and mildew forming while it's not in use. If the weather conditions don't allow you to pack away your tent dry, you'll need to unpack it when you return home, dry it out, and fold it back into its storage bag. If it gets dirty, clean it with a lightly soapy solution and leave it to air dry before storing it. Never attempt to machine wash a tent or use harsh cleaning methods, as this can destroy the waterproof coating.

Q. Will I be able to pitch my 11-person tent alone?

A. Due to their size, 11-person tents aren't easy to set up solo. Since you're probably camping with a sizable group if you're bringing such a large tent, you'll likely have somebody else around to give you a hand, even if they're not the best at pitching tents. If you really must erect your tent alone, an instant tent or inflatable tent will be easier to set up solo, though it still isn't a process for the fainthearted.

11-person tents we recommend

Best of the best: Ozark Trail 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Our take: The L-shape design optimizes space and gives you three rooms, each fitting a queen airbed or up to four people on mats.

What we like: Poles are pre-attached so just need slotting together. Takes just a few minutes to pitch. Well-ventilated. Tall center height lets most people stand inside.

What we dislike: Rainfly can be tricky to fit just right.

Best bang for your buck: Outbound Dome Tent

Our take: An elongated version of a classic dome tent that sleeps up to a dozen people, all at a reasonable price.

What we like: Lightweight fiberglass frame. Features large mesh panels for ventilation and to let light in during the day. Has a 78-inch center height.

What we dislike: Not the most durable option — best for occasional use.

Choice 3: CORE 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Our take: Versatility is central with this tent, allowing you to arrange the interior in various ways to suit your party.

What we like: Sleeps up to 12 people (or 6 to 7 comfortably). Durable rainfly keeps light to moderate rain out effectively. Takes as little as 2 minutes to erect.

What we dislike: Doesn't stand up well to heavy rain.

