Sean Gallup
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Berlin orders bars, restaurants to close at 11 p.m. on first curfew in 70 years

October 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Sean Gallup

Restrictions will take effect Saturday and should run until Oct. 31.