  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story

What are your favorite Easter traditions?  I’m partnering with Zonderkidz to share my family’s traditions and for a fun Berenstain Bears Easter Story giveaway… read on! For us right now, Easter is all about family time and very centered  on this little girl: My adorable granddaughter brings us all so much joy!  We want to […]

The post The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Sustainable Chick