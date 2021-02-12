  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Belgian officer gets suspended prison sentence for fatally shooting migrant toddler

February 12, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz

Mawda Shawri, a 2-year-old Kurd, was fatally shot in the head during a high-speed chase in May 2018.