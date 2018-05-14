Behind the Scenes With our Film Crew

A few weeks ago, we had the pleasure of working with Luke Haag, an amazing videographer and friend of mine from back home. When he said he was coming to New York City for a weekend, I knew I had to introduce him to the LMP team. We've desperately needed a new introduction video for our Youtube Channel, and after working with Luke in the past to make a video for Ramblerose, I knew he was the only guy I could trust for the job. And man, did he he deliver! Watch it and subscribe to our channel!

Luke also brought along our other friend, Riley, who took some awesome behind the scenes shots while he sipped on all the champagne we used for the shoot.







