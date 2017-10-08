  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Behind The Scenes of The Lost Colony in Roanoke

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Behind The Scenes of The Lost Colony in Roanoke

Some experiences uplift your soul in a way that leaves a permanent and welcome mark. My time in the Outer Banks, NC was one such journey for me, an area rich with natural beauty and artisan spirit. A lovely spot where nature and the arts join in veritable harmony is the Waterside Theatre, home to […]

The post Behind The Scenes of The Lost Colony in Roanoke appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom