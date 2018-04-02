Behind the Scenes of an LMP Photo Shoot

If you follow @littlemissparty on Instagram, you're used to seeing the little pieces of our daily routines and the things that go on in our office. But what is difficult for us to show you is just how much goes into the photos we create so regularly for our blog. When we partner with brands, we always promise to deliver images that are not only high quality from the technical standpoint, but high quality in their contents.

As the Creative Director, I am responsible for coming up with the concepts for our shoots, making a list of the props we need, determining the best setting, styling the products, and giving outfit direction to our "models." As a team, we laugh about being fake models in all our photo shoots, but ultimately, we all have a great time dressing up and being on set.